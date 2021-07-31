Second Test preview: Lions can rise above Bok-lash to deliver history

It is easy to forget amidst the hand-wringing and self-indulgent self-pity emanating from the South African camp this week that there is history on the line in Cape Town this evening.

The boys of 1974 and 1997 may have to make room for a new generation of Lions to take their place. Alun-Wyn Jones’s team have two bites at the cherry, but today represents their best opportunity at winning the series.

This has been a very different Lions tour, but the outpouring of invective towards the match officials from within the Springbok camp and from the online legion of fans is a reminder that this matters.

Perhaps it carries too much weight.

Whether this is a calculated gamble or a loss of sensibilities from Rassie Erasmus and his team remains to be seen but even if it results in an epic stand that turns the series around, it has been an unedifying week for the World Cup winners.

The Lions are bracing themselves for a physical backlash from their hosts and conventional wisdom tells us that the 80 minutes last week will result in them being a more cohesive unit this time around.

If Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber have put as much time into tweaking their game-plan to get their quick and inventive wingers on the ball as they did complaining about World Rugby and referees, then the Lions could be in some bother.

Another round of ground and pound may not be enough.

The Boks have power, but Warren Gatland picked a squad designed to handle that game-plan.

Once they survived the initial onslaught last weekend and made it past the half-hour mark, they were the better team.

Sure, some big calls went their way along the way, but ultimately, they were better tactically and controlled the game.

Psychologically, the week will have an effect.

The officials come into the game having been attacked all week and how they respond will be fascinating.

The Springboks have built a siege mentality, but there’s a danger that they could stray beyond the limit and lose their heads. Their leader certainly hasn’t projected calm all week.

And then there are the tourists who had the high of last week’s win before retreating to their bunker 90 minutes from Cape Town to prepare to back this win up.

All week, they’ve given off a sense of bemusement at the apparent implosion of sense in the opposition camp, but they’ll need to meet fire with fire from the off this evening.

Both teams have made changes, with Conor Murray and Chris Harris into the Lions backline and Mako Vunipola starting at loosehead prop.

For the Springboks, Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe come into the front-row having had no impact last week and Leicester’s Jasper Wiese starts at No 8 instead of Kwagga Smith, who was poor in the first Test.

Murray has endured a roller-coaster tour, but this is his chance to show his class once again.

If he gets the upper hand on Faf de Klerk, the Lions will be on their way.

Of course, that depends on the quality of ball the scrum-half is playing with.

Last week, the Lions won the breakdown battle and got the edge at scrum-time as the game went on. They mauled well and despite a wobble from Luke Cowan-Dickie, they were decent out of touch.

The pitch at the Cape Town Stadium isn’t great under foot and the scrums can be a bit of a lottery.

The giant Malherbe will hope to get the edge on Vunipola, as he did in the World Cup final, while Tadhg Furlong needs to be strong to handle Kitshoff.

“We were disappointed with the first couple of exchanges we had in the scrum, but as we saw during the game – especially in the second half – everyone got to grips with that surface,” scrum coach Robin McBryde said.

“It is pretty soft, it’s more soft in certain areas of the field, so it’s just a constant message with regards to trying to keep our feet under us a bit more, maybe get a good purchase with our studs into the ground. We saw a couple of instances where, after the hit, our feet just slipped back. However, it is possible to scrummage on it, as we saw in the second half in particular, when you saw a good competition at scrum-time. So, it’ll be the same this week.”

The early exchanges will again be telling, particularly if Erasmus and Nienaber choose to change tack and move the ball wide.

They have the weapons and the Lions’ weakest link is outside centre Chris Harris. If they can get Cheslin Kolbe into the seam between the Scot and Duhan van der Merwe, they could find some space.

Surely they can’t be as bad in the air again, even if Murray will test them all day.

The Lions will need something more with ball in hand as they try to prise open an excellent defence, with Robbie Henshaw key to that effort.

Last week, they had the bench to come on and guide them home and the Boks have responded with a 6/2 split of forwards and backs.

They look like they’re determined to double down on the muscle, but that could play into the tourists’ hands.

If the Lions can hold their nerve and absorb the initial fury, they have the smarts and the bench-strength to negotiate their way to a series win over the world champions, who may reflect that producing hour-long videos complaining about referees is not the best place to focus their energy in the week of a big match.

Verdict: South Africa 21, Lions 24