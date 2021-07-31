| 13°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Second Test preview: Lions can rise above Bok-lash to deliver history

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Rassie Erasmus’s antics cannot disguise the golden opportunity for the tourists in Cape Town as they look to seal the Series with victory 

Conor Murray pictured during a Lions training session at the Hermanus High School in South Africa this week. Photo: Steve Haag/PA Wire Expand

Close

Conor Murray pictured during a Lions training session at the Hermanus High School in South Africa this week. Photo: Steve Haag/PA Wire

Conor Murray pictured during a Lions training session at the Hermanus High School in South Africa this week. Photo: Steve Haag/PA Wire

Conor Murray pictured during a Lions training session at the Hermanus High School in South Africa this week. Photo: Steve Haag/PA Wire

It is easy to forget amidst the hand-wringing and self-indulgent self-pity emanating from the South African camp this week that there is history on the line in Cape Town this evening.

The boys of 1974 and 1997 may have to make room for a new generation of Lions to take their place. Alun-Wyn Jones’s team have two bites at the cherry, but today represents their best opportunity at winning the series.

This has been a very different Lions tour, but the outpouring of invective towards the match officials from within the Springbok camp and from the online legion of fans is a reminder that this matters.

Most Watched

Privacy