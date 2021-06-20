Ronán Kelleher to stay in training with Lions after impressive week

Rónan Kelleher has been training with the Lions in Jersey this week. Photo by Julien Poupart/Sportsfile

Leinster and Ireland hooker Rónan Kelleher will remain in jersey to train with the Lions this week ahead of Saturday's game against Japan at Murrayfield.

Although Kelleher has not been added to the 37-man touring squad, the 23-year-old has made a big impression since being called up last week.

England duo Kyle Sinckler, a replacement for the injured Andrew Porter, and Tom Curry have joined up with the squad following their respective defeats for their clubs in Saturday's Premiership semi-final.



Backs (12):

Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby, Wales), Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby, Ireland), Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints, Wales), Gareth Davies (Scarlets, Wales), Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby, Scotland), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster Rugby, Ireland), Conor Murray (Munster Rugby, Ireland), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland), Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby, Wales), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, England), Liam Williams (Scarlets, Wales)



Forwards (16):

Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland), Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby, Ireland), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, England), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland), Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby, Wales), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby, Ireland), Iain Henderson (Ulster Rugby, Ireland), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys, Wales), Wyn Jones (Scarlets, Wales), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby, Ireland), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, England), Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, England), Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys, Wales), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)