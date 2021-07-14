| 21°C Dublin

Ronan Kelleher officially a Lion with Leinster hooker set to join squad on Thursday

Ronan Kelleher has been selected to join the Lions squad in South Africa. Picture: Pool via REUTERS Expand

Close

Ronan Kelleher has been selected to join the Lions squad in South Africa. Picture: Pool via REUTERS

Ronan Kelleher has been selected to join the Lions squad in South Africa. Picture: Pool via REUTERS

Ronan Kelleher has been selected to join the Lions squad in South Africa. Picture: Pool via REUTERS

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

RONAN KELLEHER will join up with the Lions tomorrow.

The Leinster and Ireland hooker, who scored four tries against the United States last Saturday, was part of the tourists' training squad in Jersey for a fortnight before they departed for South Africa.

Kelleher was considered to be close to the initial squad selection, but missed out to Ken Owens, Jamie George and Luke Cowan-Dickie.

He will travel with tour captain Alun-Wyn Jones who has made a remarkable recovery from a dislocated shoulder.

"I’m delighted to announce Ronan will join up with the squad," Warren Gatland said.

"There’s no injuries to the three hookers out here, but we think it’s prudent to bring in cover in that position ahead of the Test series."

Kelleher brings the Irish contingent in the Lions set-up to eight.

Rugby Newsletter

As the Lions fallout continues and the provinces remain in the Rainbow Cup hunt, get the latest insights from our rugby correspondent Rúaidhrí O'Connor with our free weekly newsletter, 'The Collision'.

This field is required

Read More

Related topics

Related Content

More On British & Irish Lions

Most Watched

Privacy