Ronan Kelleher called in to train with Lions - but hasn't been added to touring party

Ronan Kelleher will train with the Lions at their camp in Jersey. Photo by Ross MacDonald/Sportsfile

Leinster and Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher will train with the Lions at their camp in Jersey this week - but hasn't been added to the touring party.

The Lions have arrived at their base in preparation for their game against Japan at Murrayfield on June 26, after which they will fly out to South Africa.

Kelleher, who missed out on a place in Warren Gatland's 37-man squad, has been called in to train with the team as Saracens hooker Jamie George is currently still involved in club duties, with the club looking to secure promotion back to the Gallagher Premiership.

“I’m delighted to welcome Ronan to train with the squad this week while we wait for Jamie George to complete his domestic season with Saracens next weekend,” said Lions head coach Warren Gatland.

26 players have assembled in Jersey for the training camp.

Backs (12):

Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby, Wales)

Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby, Ireland)

Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints, Wales)

Gareth Davies (Scarlets, Wales)

Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby, Scotland)

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)

Conor Murray (Munster Rugby, Ireland)

Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland)

Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby, Wales)

Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)

Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, England)

Liam Williams (Scarlets, Wales)

Forwards (14):

Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland)

Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)

Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland)

Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby, Wales)

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)

Iain Henderson (Ulster Rugby, Ireland)

Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys, Wales)

Wyn Jones (Scarlets, Wales)

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, England)

Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales)

Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)

Justin Tipuric (Ospreys, Wales)