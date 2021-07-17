Robbie Henshaw shines as captain Alun Wyn Jones makes miracle return in Lions' drubbing of Stormers

Robbie Henshaw, right, congratulates his team-mate Jack Conan of British and Irish Lions after he scored his side's fourth try during the win over DHL Stormers at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile

Seven days out from the final Test and for these Lions this one was about impressing Warren Gatland while managing to stay healthy enough to be available for selection.

Alun Wyn Jones completed his miracle return from injury without missing a beat and up in the stands Conor Murray squirmed as Ali Price’s performance and the captain’s comeback meant he’s in for a stressful week on the selection front.

The Welshman’s tour looked over at Murrayfield four weeks' ago, but here he was hitting tackles and making tip-on passes like he hadn’t been away and the coach will have little hesitation in starting him next week.

Someone who can sleep easily enough is Robbie Henshaw who got through a mountain of work on his first appearance on South Africa soil.

The Leinster and Ireland centre will surely join Tadhg Furlong and Tadhg Beirne in the starting XV next weekend.

Murray’s place is less assured, while Jack Conan can’t have done much more to turn Warren Gatland’s head after another excellent outing in the No 8 shirt.

Despite his penchant for dangerous torpedo tackles, England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie put himself firmly in the frame with a superb display, whereas full-back Stuart Hogg couldn’t move the needle with his performance as Liam Williams supped a beer contentedly in the stand.

For Henshaw, it was 58 minutes of quality work. He was strong in contact and largely good in possession, albeit with one or two rusty moments that he’ll be confident of ironing out this wek.

Like Jones, he hadn’t played since the eve of departure game against Japan, but this was a reminder of his importance to the side.

While the Lions have burst into life in all bar one of their games to date, this was much more of a slow burn and that was due to a four-minute long series of scrums that dominated the opening stages.

After their defeat to South Africa ‘A’ on Wednesday, the tourists looked tentative at times while their hosts were emboldened by both the result in that game and the Bulls’ win over the ‘Boks in the earlier game at the same stadium.

The Stormers piled into the Lions, Nama Xaba blasted Tadhg Beirne with a huge tackle and their former Harlequins out-half Tim Swiel found grass in behind.

After struggling within the 5m line on Wednesday, the Lions chose the same tap-penalty tactic again and the result wasn’t different when Luke Cowan-Dickie was penalised for a double-roll when scoring a try.

Instead, Swiel kicked his side ahead after 19 minutes and it was a deserved advantage even if it didn’t last.

Despite the Stormers’ dominance, the Lions had the individuals to make a difference. Adam Beard’s name was on the team’s first try, but this score was made in Ireland. It started with Tadhg Beirne’s handling, was carried on by Tadhg Furlong’s brilliant break from the base of a scrum and it finished with the Wales lock sauntering through a big gap.

Marcus Smith converted and he was adding the extras again a few minutes later when a Henshaw turnover led to a Conan break, but his killer pass was knocked on by Sergeal Peterson.

The Stormers conceded a penalty from the scrum, Smith kicked to the ’22 and the excellent Cowan-Dickie peeled off the back of a lineout maul to score.

Conan was seeing the glory when Price broke and found Henshaw, but the centre’s pass didn’t go to hand and instead it was another second-row, Jonny Hill, who scored the third on the stroke of half-time after the impressive scrum-half delivered a lovely wide pass from the base to Duhan van der Merwe who found Stuart Hogg who put the England lock over.

The Leinster No 8 did get over for a deserved try 10 minutes after the restart, running a lovely line off Elliot Daly’s shoulder before finishing with a strong burst of pace after another nice piece of play at the base from Price.

Zander Fagerson became the fifth forward to score after he’d come on for Furlong, before the two youngest men on tour combined for the sixth try as Smith broke free from the ’22, found Louis Rees-Zammit on his shoulder and the Welshman raced clear.

Having gone close to scoring himself twice, Beirne turned provider with a lung-busting run up the left that created the seventh try for Sam Simmonds. Smith converted to cap a 100pc day off the tee on a fine debut as the focus turned towards Thursday’s team announcement.

Scorers: Stormers: T Swiel pen; Lions: A Beard, L Cowan-Dickie, J Hill, J Conan, Z Fagerson, L Rees-Zammit, S Simmonds try each, M Smith 7 cons

DHL Stormers: S Peterson; L Zas (T Bursey 61), R Pretorius, D du Plessis (C Smit 66), E van der Merwe; T Swiel (A van Reenan 48), G Masimla; L Lyons (D Bleuler 65), JJ Kotze (AH Venter 49), N Fouche (LM Mazibuko 67); E van Rhyn (capt), JD Shickerling; N Xaba (M Theunissen 61), E Roos (J Basson 66), J du Toit.

Lions: S Hogg (capt), J Adams (L Rees-Zammit 58), E Daly, R Henshaw (C Harris 58), D van der Merwe; M Smith, A Price (G Davies 58); R Sutherland (M Vunipola 48), L Cowan-Dickie (J George 48), T Furlong (Z Fagerson 54); A Beard (AW Jones 54), J Hill; T Beirne, J Conan (S Simmonds 62), H Watson.

Referee: W Barnes (England).