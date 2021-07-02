Robbie Henshaw set to miss Sharks game with 'very mild' hamstring issue

Robbie Henshaw got on the score-sheet for the Lions in the 28-10 win over Japan. Reuters/Lee Smith

ROBBIE HENSHAW has been ruled out of the Lions' second tour game against the Sharks on Wednesday after picking up a hamstring strain.

The Lions are describing the injury as "very mild" and are hopeful the Leinster and Ireland centre can feature against the Blue Bulls tomorrow week.

Henshaw is a favourite to earn a starting Test spot when the series gets under way in three weeks' time, but with the schedule heating up in the next two weeks he'll be loathe to miss any action.

Owen Farrell and Chris Harris play in the midfield against the Gauteng Lions tomorrow, while Bundee Aki and Elliot Daly are on the bench.

Henshaw had his tour ended prematurely four years' ago when he tore a pectoral muscle against the Hurricanes.

Meanwhile, the Lions are not ruling out a return for their tour captain Alun-Wyn Jones who suffered a dislocated shoulder in last Saturday's win over Japan.

England flanker Tom Curry is the only player from the initial squad who hasn't been selected for any games and coach Neil Jenkins said he has a pectoral issue but could be fit to take on the Sharks.

Dan Biggar (knee) and Anthony Watson (toe) received injections earlier this week, but none are thought to be in serious trouble.