Robbie Henshaw returns as Alun Wyn Jones is named on the bench for final warm-up against the Stormers

Robbie Henshaw will play for the Lions for the first time in South Africa after making his return from injury in time to face the Stormers this Saturday.

Original tour captain, Alun Wyn Jones, who has travelled to South Africa after making a speedy recovery from a shoulder injury suffered in the game against Japan, has been named on the bench.

The tourists lost their first game on Wednesday night after being overpowered by a Springbok-laden South Africa 'A' side, and Warren Gatland's men will look to regroup this Saturday in what is the final warm-up game before the first Test match on July 24.

Henshaw's return is well timed, with the Ireland centre initially looking like the leading contender to start in the centre against the Springboks, before a hamstring injury ruled him out of four games.

He will play in the 12 channel against the Stormers, with Elliot Daly wearing 13. There are three other Irish players in the starting team who will hope to catch Gatland's eye head of the first test - Tadhg Furlong at tighthead prop, Tadhg Beirne at blindside flanker and Jack Conan at number eight

Young Harlequins out-half Marcus Smith - who arrived as injury cover earlier this week - will start in the ten jersey. Stuart Hogg will captain the side at fullback.

“It’s an important game as it’s the final chance for the coaching group to see the players perform prior to the start of the Test Series,” said Gatland.

“For the matchday 23 it’s their last opportunity to stake a claim for a Test place, so I expect to see a highly motivated group of players.

“It is particularly pleasing to be able to name Stuart Hogg in the squad. He’s not had much luck on Lions Tours to date, so it’ll be great to see him cross the whitewash again with the captain’s armband.

“I’m also delighted that Marcus will get his first start in a Lions jersey. I’ve been really impressed with his attitude since coming into camp this week; he’s been like a sponge for information.

“Obviously it’s a tight turnaround from Wednesday’s game but we’re in pretty good shape. The South Africa ‘A’ game was a physical encounter – we always knew it would be – but we’ve come out of it pretty much intact and ready to go again. Liam Williams will begin his return to play protocol following his HIA.

“We learnt a lot from Wednesday’s game and I hope the defeat will serve us well. There’re still some areas of the game we need to tighten up on, particularly reducing our turnover rate.

“Time and again on this Tour we’ve had to adapt in the face of the challenges created by COVID-19. I couldn’t be prouder of the staff and the players for the role each of them has played to get us to this point on the Tour.”

Lions team to face the Stormers

15. Stuart Hogg

14. Josh Adams

13. Elliot Daly

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Marcus Smith

9. Ali Price

1. Rory Sutherland

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Adam Beard

5. Jonny Hill

6. Tadhg Beirne

7. Hamish Watson

8. Jack Conan

Replacements

16. Jamie George

17. Mako Vunipola

18. Zander Fagerson

19. Alun Wyn Jones

20. Sam Simmonds

21. Gareth Davies

22. Chris Harris

23. Louis Rees-Zammit