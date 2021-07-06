Robbie Henshaw back running as Lions assess possibility of Georgia match

Robbie Henshaw of British and Irish Lions before the recent match against Japan at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh

The Lions are adopting a wait and see approach to their fixture against the Bulls on Saturday, with assistant coach Steve Tandy saying they would be happy to explore the option of playing Georgia if the game was called off and the Lelos' clash with South Africa went the same way.

The Bulls are dealing with a Covid outbreak and it remains to be seen if they will able to field a team against the tourists, while the Springboks are currently in isolation and postponed their team announcement today after second-row Lood de Jager tested positive for Covid-19.

Amidst all of the confusion, Warren Gatland's men will play the Sharks of Durban at Johannesburg's Ellis Park tomorrow night with the window of opportunity narrowing for players to impress ahead of the Test Series.

Robbie Henshaw has stepped up his recovery after straining his hamstring last week, with defence coach Steve Tandy confirming the Leinster centre is back running.

"We'd weigh up if we need to give the boys a day off, if we need an internal match or a heavier loaded contact day," Tandy said of the tourists' contingency plans if a game is called off.

"Through Covid, I think you learn you need to adapt. You can have the best laid plans, but things move really quickly and change - it's just be prepared for whatever comes our way at whatever moment in time.

"Whatever the group needs, more contact, an extra day off for recovery - we'll just adapt that as we go."

Asked if a game against Georgia was a possibility, he said: "Anything is possible through Covid, we've seen that. If there are any other games called off, then playing would be great for us and whoever else is looking for a game."

The Lions are only scheduled to play four more warm-up games before the three Test Series and losing the fixture against the Bulls, the strongest of the local sides, would be a blow to the players in need of an opportunity to impress.

"It’s only as difficult as you make it," Tandy said.

"You have to adapt and what will be will be. We see the boys training, how they do in that, and we like to think everyone will have a chance to put their name in the hat for the Test series. We watch these boys every day.

"People can make it more difficult than it is. It’s already gonna be difficult because the absolute standard of training and the games is huge. I don’t think it will make too much of a difference."