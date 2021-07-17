Robbie Henshaw at the front of the queue to make most of final Lions audition against Stormers

Robbie Henshaw can stake his claim for a Test start against the Stormers. Photo: Sportsfile

AFTER the tension and drama of Wednesday night, the Lions step back down a notch in Cape Town.

Like the Lions and the Sharks before them, the Stormers represent cannon fodder for the tourists and it’s all about getting one last run into the legs before the real business begins in earnest next week.

This is an important evening for a host of players, not least Robbie Henshaw, who makes his first appearance on South African soil.

The Leinster and Ireland centre was excellent in the pre-departure win over Japan and looked a shoo-in to start the Test series until he strained his hamstring.

In his absence, Owen Farrell, Bundee Aki, Elliot Daly and Chris Harris have had opportunities in the centre as Warren Gatland muses over what combination to pick.

He’s missed a few weeks of rugby, but a big performance here can re-establish Henshaw’s claim. Then it’s about which jersey he fills.

“He can have a huge role in all aspects, because he’s an all-round player,” assistant coach Gregor Townsend said yesterday.

“He’s a good attacker, both as a ball-carrier and a passer. Very good support runner too. Then he’s got the kick-chase ability which he showed really well against Scotland this year, and in other games.

“Defensively, he’s outstanding. I think he showed in that Japan game as well how Steve (Tandy) is wanting the team to defend, he adapted really quickly to that.

“So we are delighted he’s back. He got through training fine today and he gets a chance now to show that he’s available to play the Test series.”

Henshaw’s primary role today will be in guiding rookie out-half Marcus Smith through his first outing since arriving on tour.

The Harlequin is an outstanding talent, but he’s barely had time to catch his breath, never mind learn the calls.

Alongside him, Ali Price is under pressure to put some heat on Conor Murray who is unfairly bearing a fair bit of the brunt for Wednesday’s defeat to South Africa ‘A’.

The captain is a far better player than the Scot, who has enjoyed some success in the less intense games on this tour.

That half-back pairing need some protection and front-foot ball.

Certainly, the Stormers shouldn’t be able to bully the Lions’ forwards in the way the Springboks did on Wednesday, and Gatland will be looking for a big performance from Rory Sutherland and Tadhg Furlong who are ahead in the race to start the Tests at prop.

Hooker Luke Cowan-Dckie is enjoying a good tour and needs a big night out of touch, where he’ll be aiming for giant Wales lock Adam Beard who has built up a head of steam since arriving as a replacement for Alun-Wyn Jones, who is now on the bench.

In the back-row, Tadhg Beirne just needs a strong showing to cement his Test slot, while Jack Conan probably requires something outstanding to displace Taulupe Faletau.

Alongside them, Hamish Watson is under pressure from Tom Curry for that starting berth at openside flanker.

Outisde Henshaw, there is plenty of talent to unleash.

If Stuart Hogg can step into the line and become a play-maker, it lessens the need to have a 10-12 axis, while his Scotland team-mate Duhan van der Merwe and Wales’ Josh Adams have been scoring tries for fun.

The hosts are traditionally one of South Africa’s power-houses, but they’ve fallen on hard times.

Without their Springboks and in an empty stadium, they’ll struggle to land a blow on a Lions team of this calibre and Gatland will want to see his team being ruthless after passing up a host of try-scoring chances on Wednesday.

He’s got plenty of options on the bench, albeit he remains light on out-halves if Smith goes down.



“It’s the last thing that you see as a coach,” Townsend said of the game.

“It can have an influence. How well players did through the tour, in bigger games, let’s say the Japan game, the game the other night, they are factors.

“The catalogue of what you’ve done on tour and how you’ve impressed at training as well as your consistency throughout the games will be a factor. But also what you have done the day before we sit down for selection is going to influence us, absolutely.

“Selection is about giving players opportunities, ultimately it’s them who have to take them. If players grab them tomorrow night, and put in a performance that we believe can help us win that first Test, then they’ll be in a strong position.”

This is the final audition for those Test hopefuls in need of one last performance to force the issue.

Verdict: Lions

STORMERS – S Peterson; S Senatla, R Pretorius, D du Plessis, E van der Merwe; T Swiel, G Masimla; L Lyons, JJ Kotze, N Fouche; E van Rhyn (capt), JD Shickerling; N Xaba, J du Toit, E Roos. Reps (from): AH Venter, K Blose, S Sandi, J Basson, M Theunissen, T Bursey, A van Reenen, J de Jongh, LM Mazibuko, N Otto, L Zas, C Smit.

LIONS – S Hogg (capt), J Adams, E Daly, R Henshaw, D van der Merwe; M Smith, A Price; R Sutherland, L Cowan-Dickie, T Furlong; A Beard, J Hill; T Beirne, H Watson, J Conan. Reps: J George, M Vunipola, Z Fagerson, A-W Jones, S Simmonds, G Davies, C Harris, LR Zammit.

Ref – W Barnes (England).

Stormers v Lions,

Live, Sky Sports, 5.0