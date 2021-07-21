| 23.9°C Dublin

Rassie Erasmus v Warren Gatland: Series will be decided by how the coaches perform

Neil Francis

'Duhan Van der Merwe has a pretty consistent kicking game. He can&rsquo;t kick off either foot.' Photo: Sportsfile Expand

All hail Wazza for he has spoken. You get dealt your cards, you show your hand and now let’s see how he plays them. Warren Gatland, as we know, places a premium on hunch and instinct when picking his teams, rather than the pure science of performance or current form.

We know this because even though there has been praise and a general acceptance for the team announced for the first Test on Saturday, there are inconsistencies – not glaring ones but still enough to make you question why he made the choice in the first place.

This Test series will be decided not by who has the best team but by how well they are marshalled by their head coach.

