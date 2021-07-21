Rassie Erasmus v Warren Gatland: Series will be decided by how the coaches perform

All hail Wazza for he has spoken. You get dealt your cards, you show your hand and now let’s see how he plays them. Warren Gatland, as we know, places a premium on hunch and instinct when picking his teams, rather than the pure science of performance or current form.

We know this because even though there has been praise and a general acceptance for the team announced for the first Test on Saturday, there are inconsistencies – not glaring ones but still enough to make you question why he made the choice in the first place.

This Test series will be decided not by who has the best team but by how well they are marshalled by their head coach.

We all think that there is not much between the teams so in my mind, I think it is between Rassie Erasmus and Warren Gatland and who makes the smartest calls and who has the cohones to back his own judgement.

Neither men are lacking in these departments and, again, this department is so tight that it could, as it sometimes does, come down to dumb luck, player errors or refereeing calls.

You could, though, also get the mix wrong.

I have played in enough World Cups and international championships to know that quite often, even your room-mate might have a serious enough injury and you might know absolutely nothing about it. How many of Gatland’s squad are injured? We will never know because for the Lions to admit anything would show too much to the Springboks. Loose lips and all that.

The only advantage that Gatland has over Erasmus is that none of his playing squad have picked up Covid in the very recent past – that we know about.

Erasmus had 21, including management, who had it. I do not mean to go against sound medical advice here but how detrimental can the Delta virus be to the health of ultra-fit athletes if they can play in Test matches of this magnitude only a short while after catching it?

We will keep an eye on Siya Kolisi and see whether he is that much off the pace. Apparently, most of the Springboks who got the virus were non-symptomatic.

If Gatland looks to try and burn them in the last quarter, is this a strategic foundation stone for the first Test? It didn’t work against the Springboks A side.

On to the calls. How is Liam Williams? If he is on the bench, he can’t be too bad. You are either right or you’re not. You could end up playing 79 minutes in these sort of Test matches.

I admire Stuart Hoggs’ brio and his eye. He is a superior runner and attacking talent. However, too many questions arise over his performances in the big matches – those matches where mistakes or an unexpected under-performance swing the balance.

I have rarely seen Hogg perform when he is most expected to in big matches. Conversely, I have always seen Liam Williams perform when the pressure is at its hottest. Think back over all the many major championships that Williams has won in his career and ask yourself what contribution he has made to those victories.

In the most recent Lions series, Williams was the most influential player there for my money. Yes, that’s right folks, he is the first guy on the team sheet when you know how the Springboks intend to attack you.

Gregor Townsend seems to be an accomplished ear-bender when it comes to nudging Gatland on some calls – tight or otherwise.

Conventional wisdom tells us what the Lions are going to do with Hogg at the back. Quite often, these type of Tests are far from conventional and Hogg will have to produce something special to reward the faith shown in him. Something he has failed to do when it has been expected of him in the past.

Hogg has matured and no one doubts his bravery but this is a huge call, particularly seeing the importance of any touring side winning the first Test.

I groaned when I saw the name of Duhan van der Merwe. There is something just so incongruous about a South African getting to play for the Lions against South Africa. There is just something wrong about watching him talk in Afrikaans to the provincial South African players after the warm-up games. Are we the British and Irish Lions or not?

There is also the other question of whether he is actually good enough to be in the squad and, more importantly, to be in the starting Test side. We all know what he can do. He is a big, strong athlete and a prolific try-scorer but I have never wanted Cheslin Kolbe to expose a player more than in this match-up. I want the Lions to win the series but would be happy to see Kolbe score a hat-trick on Van der Merwe’s wing. That is a distinct possibility.

The mercurial South African (Kolbe that is) has embarrassed dozens of players in his time with his razzle dazzle and Gatland and Townsend are acutely aware of the danger he poses. They have chosen Van der Merwe to deal with ball in the air that is put up to him. Maybe the pair of them are happy enough to take the chance on his reaction to ball that is put in behind him and his ability to turn when you are 6ft 5inches. Van der Merwe has a pretty consistent kicking game. He can’t kick off either foot. The South African will be used to come in off his wing and run box ball back to the Boks.

I have seen Kolbe easily deal with monsters like Julian Savea and Caleb Clarke. I don’t think Van der Merwe’s power will present a problem to Kolbe. However, the reverse will be a distinct probability. How confident are the Lions that their left winger can deal with the stacatto brilliance of the mesmeric Kolbe? All it takes is for Kolbe to stop and check and it is twice as difficult for the bigger man to get to move again at the same pace, never mind guess which direction he is going to go again.

I do not think that you can say that Josh Adams has been in good form on tour because running in tries against abysmal opposition really does not count for much. He knows that and so does Gatland but I would rather have Adams marking Kolbe. Quick feet and quick reactions are an imperative when you have somebody like Kolbe running at you.

Adams also has a quality kicking game, which will be key. Do you think Rassie would be looking at a mis-match here? Why kick the ball in the air when all you need is a scrum 15 metres in from touch and a one-on-one on the blind side and you could take some serious advantage.

There was one other reason why Adams should be in the Test side, other than the fact that he is a better player – he was born here and is 100pc Welsh. British and Irish Lions, I think it says on the label.

There has been some serious talent representing the Lions at scrum-half since the game turned pro. Matt Dawson, Rob Howley, Dwayne Peel, Mike Philips and Conor Murray. That is some serious quality. All highly decorated players. Does Ali Price fit into that category? We will find out this Saturday.

All I can think on the matter is the subject of form again. I think I would look good at scrumhalf if I was playing behind a Lions pack who were mopping up against the sort of opposition the Lions have had to endure. Easy to look sharp and snappy on an armchair ride.

I have watched Price play behind beaten packs week in, week out for Glasgow. He does not look like Aaron Smith on those occasions.

How do we think the forward battle will go? Silver service? Sommelier out to recommend the finest Bordeaux? There will be a pack of wolves all over Price from the first whistle. Snappy? That could be the hamstring or the shoulder going as the breakdown turns into a pitched battle. We know what Murray can do in that situation. Time to find out whether Price is as good.

I am not so sure about this selection even though I would fancy the Lions to win the first Test. We all unquestioningly trust that Gatland has got his calls right because we worship the quicksand he walks on.