Rassie Erasmus uses Twitter to take Owen Farrell swipe and get under Warren Gatland’s skin

THE vast majority of press conferences have been held via Zoom during this Lions tour, but Rassie Erasmus (pictured) took the online nature of the communications one step further yesterday as he took to Twitter to accuse Owen Farrell of foul play.

The South Africa Rugby Union’s director of rugby has been standing in for head coach Jacques Nienaber who is recuperating from Covid-19 and seems determined to get under Warren Gatland’s skin.

On Wednesday, Erasmus (below) donned a water-carrier’s bib and was frequently seen issuing instructions during the South Africa ‘A’ win over the Lions.

And yesterday, spotting a media report citing Gatland’s complaints about Faf de Klerk deserving a red card for his high tackle in the game, Erasmus responded with a video to support his claim that Farrell went high on the scrum-half during the same game.

“While you at it please get clarity on this also!! (Red circle and yellow circle emojis) penalty or play on? We have to 100pc sure and aligned! Cant agree more,” he wrote.

He then added a second clip, saying: “If there is time maybe also get absolute clarity and alignment on this one please, I know its way after the whistle, but lets just align and get clarity to be sure.”

Nienaber has returned to the squad and has named a less established team for his side’s final warm-up game before the Test series, against the Bulls (12.0), which will take place before the Lions match at the Cape Town Stadium.

Out-half Elton Jantjies captains the side, with Munster centre Damian de Allende once again starting in midfield.

“There won’t be much continuity from Wednesday’s match, but the game-time and the chance for these players to show what they can offer on the field will be invaluable,” added Nienaber.