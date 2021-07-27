Rassie Erasmus ups the ante with bizarre social media posts ahead of second Test

Bundee Aki, left, Conor Murray, Robbie Henshaw and Tom Curry during the Lions Captain's Run at Cape Town last week. Aki is pushing for a place in Warren Gatland's (right) team for the second Test. Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile

South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has upped the ante ahead of Saturday’s crucial second Test by continuing to highlight what he perceives to be harsh decisions that went against his side during their defeat to the Lions last weekend.

Erasmus has been using Twitter to voice his displeasure by posting video clips of what he believes were incorrect calls.

Mako Vunipola was singled out by Erasmus, who claimed the Lions prop was “reckless and dangerous” in dragging Cheslin Kolbe off the ground after he had landed heavily, but the Englishman hit back, saying: “He seemed to be all right, he played on in the game, so it wasn’t that reckless, was it?

“I just felt like the collision wasn’t that bad. I saw that people were putting it up (on social media) and mentioning it. We were behind at the time and wanted to get some tempo in the game so I wanted to get the ball off him.

“If I did hurt him then I do apologise but as I mentioned, in the heat of the moment you just react as you would naturally.”

Steve Tandy refused to be drawn on Erasmus’s bizarre use of social media, but the Lions’ defence coach did insist complaints should be made via the proper channels.

Warren Gatland may address the issue when he faces the media today after he names his Lions team for Saturday’s second Test.

Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw and Jack Conan are expected to retain their places, with Tadhg Beirne and Conor Murray likely to be on the bench again.

Bundee Aki is pushing for inclusion in midfield at the expense of Elliot Daly, while prop Wyn Jones (shoulder) is set to miss out, with Vunipola hoping to earn a recall to the starting XV.

South Africa are also due to name their team this afternoon.