Rassie Erasmus to be water-boy once again as South African TMO in line of fire ahead of first Lions Test

The world's best paid water-boy will be out in force once again at the Cape Town Stadium tomorrow.

Rassie Erasmus's decision to don a bib and get out amongst the players during the South Africa 'A' win over the Lions ruffled Warren Gatland's feathers and SA Rugby's director of rugby will once again carry the bottles and impart messages directly to his players during the first Test.

When Erasmus was coach, his assistant Jacques Nienaber would be his voice on the pitchside. A qualified physiotherapist, he was named as part of the medical team and carried out he role while at Munster and during the World Cup.

With Nienaber now the head coach and Erasmus his boss, they've reversed the roles.

"World Rugby regulations say a coach or a manager can’t be in the technical area on the side of the pitch,’ Gatland said.

"I suppose they argue he’s not the head coach, he’s the director of rugby. And they had that in the World Cup with Jacques Nienaber, having a physio qualification, being able to deliver messages and do that as well.

"I’m not too worried about it. I’m not sure it’s the greatest look for the game but that’s their decision and I’ll just live with that."

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick confirmed that Erasmus would be involved the same way.

"Rassie will be running the water again tomorrow. That is his role now in the team, to assist Jacques Nienaber as head coach. He will be there and he will be running around, bringing water on to the field to the players. We as Springbok rugby are happy with that," he said.

The nationality of the Television Match Official (TMO) is causing a stir ahead of the game after the neutral appointed to the role, Brendon Pickerill, withdrew.

On short notice, World Rugby has appointed South African Marius Jonker to the role. The former referee was in charge of the warm-up games and the Lions were not happy with his handling of the match against South Africa 'A'.

"It was a bit unexpected. We only found out on Wednesday. There's a slight like lack of foresight because there's a reason why that position is neutral. There's no plan B put in place. You've just got to get on with it really," assistant coach Robin McBryde said.

"We met the three officials who were officiating on the weekend. We went through everything that's happened up to date.

"They're reluctant to pass any opinion on what's happened (in previous games).

"They're aware of it and they're confident in the comms they'll have on the weekend that between the three of them, or four of them I should say sorry, come to the right decision.

"The role in the TMO, his say is pretty final with regards to communication between him and the referee. It is a very important position. I'm sure there will be no issues on weekend."

The Springboks are unfussed by the appointment.

"As a Springbok team, we don’t appoint the officials; that’s a job for World Rugby so I won’t go deep into that and say we are happy or unhappy with the officials because it’s not in our hands. One thing I know for sure is that those guys are all professional and all respect that job," Stick said.

"To us, it doesn’t affect us, the main thing is focusing on how we are going to play the game. If they (Lions) have got a problem with that, they can go and have a chat with World Rugby regarding that."