Punishing first-half from South Africa ‘A’ enough to slay Lions in unofficial ‘fourth Test’

Conor Murray of the British & Irish Lions is tackled by Willie le Roux of South Africa 'A''. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

So much for the fears that the British and Irish Lions would come into the Test series undercooked.

From the moment Rassie Erasmus named a supposedly second string team where those without World Cup winners medals were in the distinct minority, talk began of this being a fourth Test and this was as advertised.

South Africa ‘A’ in name but Springbok in nature, the hosts battered their way into an early advantage and held on to win 17-13 against a Lions side who were markedly improved after the turn.

Physical, forceful and full of intent, the South Africans laid down a marker from the off in a game that was a world away from the strolls of the early tour games.

Having made a habit of early scores on tour, the Lions almost found themselves facing a quick deficit only for Anthony Watson to make a fine recovery tackle to force Nkosi into touch just prior to grounding in the corner.

Still Morne Steyn, facing a second version of the Lions, knocked over a penalty awarded for an offside in the preceding passage of play.

And Nkosi didn’t have to wait long for his moment, the wing the beneficiary of Eben Etzebeth charging down Owen Farrell to cap off what was an error-strewn first quarter of an hour for the visitors.

The Lions kicking had been poor in practice all evening but quite what the theory behind kicking to Cheslin Kolbe was remains to be seen. If the Toulouse superstar was surprised himself to be afforded the opportunity to counter he didn’t show it, turning would-be tacklers inside out before offloading to his skipper Am on the charge for South Africa’s second score.

And South Africa ‘A’ would carry that 14-point advantage to the turn despite finishing up with 13 men after Faf de Klerk and Marco van Staden were sent to the bin in quick succession. While the Lions got close off the pick-and-go in spite of typically resolute goal-line defence from the hosts, they headed to the sheds at the break, surely rueing the decision not to go for the scrum with two men more.

British & Irish Lions player Wyn Jones (bottom) goes over to score their try. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp British & Irish Lions player Wyn Jones (bottom) goes over to score their try. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Four minutes into the second-half, and they would belatedly drive their way over against the 13 men, Welsh prop Wyn Jones scoring when Gatland’s men needed it most.

A strong piece of work on the South African maul by Iain Henderson launched one final attack with a numerical advantage and, just as van Staden returned, Farrell cut the deficit to four points from the tee.

Having weathered the early blows that had rained down upon them, the Lions were vastly improved in the second-half with the likes of Maro Itoje, Tom Curry and Chris Harris taking the fight to the opposition.

Having come up inches short of taking a first lead through Louis Rees-Zammit though, the Lions would not get close again until Zander Fagerson knocked on with the clock having just turned red. Not the result the Lions needed but certainly the challenge.

A first defeat but this most trying of tours, finally, feels ready to ignite.

SOUTH AFRICA ‘A’: W Le Roux; C Kolbe, L Am (capt), D de Allende, S Nkosi; M Steyn, F de Klerk; S Kitshoff, J Dweba, T Nyakane; E Etzebeth, F Mostert; M van Staden, PS du Toit, J Wiese.

REPLACEMENTS: M Marx (for Dweba, 38), C Oosthuizen (for Kitshoff, 63), V Koch (for Nyakane, 40), NJ van Rensburg (for van Staden, 64), R Elstadt (for Du Toit, 42), H Jantjies (for Wiese, 72), J Kriel (for Le Roux, 55), D Willemse (for de Allende, 53).

BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS: L Williams; L Rees-Zammit, C Harris, B Aki, A Watson; O Farrell, C Murray (capt); W Jones, K Owens, K Sinckler; M Itoje, I Henderson; J Navidi, T Curry, T Faletau

REPLACEMENTS: L Cowan-Dickie (for Owens, 51), M Vunipola (for Jones, 45), Z Fagerson (for Sinkler, 63), A Beard (for Henderson, 63), T Beirne (for Navidi, 68), S Simmonds (for Faletau, 48), G Davies (for Murray, 75), E Daly (for Williams, 14)

REFERRE: Jaco Peyper (SARU)