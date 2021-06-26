| 9.1°C Dublin

Pride of Lions: David, Paul and Richard Wallace recount their experiences from their tours of 1993, 1997, 2001 and 2009

David, Paul and Richard Wallace Expand
Richard Wallace in action for the Lions against Canterbury during the 1993 Lions tour of New Zealand. Photo: Dave Rogers/Allsport Expand
Paul Wallace powers through a tackle during the third Test against South Africa of the 1997 Tour at Ellis Park, Johannesburg. Photo: Alex Livesey/Allsport Expand
David Wallace in action in the 2009 Tour. Photo: Andrew Fosker/Sportsfile Expand

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

They share a piece of history, yet Lions No 656, 686 and 716 are at a loss to explain it. With 19 appearances, four tours and six Test caps between them, no set of brothers has done what the Wallaces have by producing three Lions in the same family.

Winger Richard blazed a trail in 1993, before Paul was the cornerstone of the pack that beat the Springboks in that iconic 1997 series. Four years later, David got a taste of things as an injury call-up before playing in all three Tests on the 2009 tour.

It’s a remarkable piece of family history.

