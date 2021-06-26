Pride of Lions: David, Paul and Richard Wallace recount their experiences from their tours of 1993, 1997, 2001 and 2009

They share a piece of history, yet Lions No 656, 686 and 716 are at a loss to explain it. With 19 appearances, four tours and six Test caps between them, no set of brothers has done what the Wallaces have by producing three Lions in the same family.

Winger Richard blazed a trail in 1993, before Paul was the cornerstone of the pack that beat the Springboks in that iconic 1997 series. Four years later, David got a taste of things as an injury call-up before playing in all three Tests on the 2009 tour.

It’s a remarkable piece of family history.

“My mother (Greta) never ran in her life, but she took part in a ‘mother’s race’ once in Monkstown in Cork and ran away with it against all the younger mothers! We’ll put it down to that,” Paul says with a smile.

“With the size from my Dad (Michael) who was quite big, a second-row with Cobh Pirates back in the day. He mightn’t have been as dynamic!”

Henry, the eldest brother, played All-Ireland League for Wanderers and Richard followed his lead, lining out for Garryowen and Munster before earning his first Ireland cap in 1991. Two years later, he received the Lions call and his younger brothers would follow in his footsteps.

“I suppose it’s kudos to Mum and Dad for whatever they put in the mix, but from our point of view we grew up sailing and playing rugby together and that’s all we talked about at the dinner table,” Richard says.

“I don’t think any of the three of us ever thought we’d go on to be Lions, but things sort of worked out that way, I guess.

“It’s hard to say why or how, it just happened.

“I was lucky that Ian Hunter got injured in the first game of the 1993 tour and I came out as a sub.

“We’re quite close and there was a lot of chat, help and we supported each other.

“We all got breaks and got lucky a little bit, you don’t get there without a bit of luck. After that, I don’t know, good coaches, it’s a whole mix of things.

“Maybe it’s just a coincidence.”

Certainly, a strong work ethic and competitive streak runs through all three men.

Indeed, Paul and David are today joining a team of former players and rowers in a 24-hour rowing world record attempt in aid of the IRFU Charitable Trust. Richard joined them last time out, but the oars are not for him and he’s happy to lend his support from afar.

In 1993, he was a trailblazer for his siblings.

THE LAST AMATEURS . . .

Richard remembers being in Moscow when the call came to pack his bags and make his way to Christchurch on New Zealand’s South Island 28 years ago.

He was an international of two years, but the Lions hadn’t really been on his radar.

Work as a pilot took him between Dublin and the Russian capital but, when Hunter dislocated his shoulder, he dropped everything and made the long journey.

“I walked into the hotel and some of the guys got out of the lift. I knew they were Lions, but I didn’t know who the hell they were,” he recalls with a smile.

“There was no video analysis, you’d watch the odd match or see the odd picture but you didn’t recognise the guys.

“I played against Canterbury that weekend. so it was a fairly steep learning curve. It was really tough.

“The English guys were pretty much professional at that stage, training day in, day out whereas us Irish guys weren’t, we were working as well, so we were a good bit behind.

“Going on that tour, it was the last amateur tour but a lot of the guys were very professional and it was daunting to arrive in and see the standard you were expected to achieve. How they trained and that sort of thing.

“There was a lot of catching up to do.

“The underlying standard across New Zealand is so high, even at club level, I’d experienced it the year before with Ireland.

“I came back thinking, ‘We’re so, so far behind’.”

“I knew what to expect, but every match if you didn’t pitch up mentally and physically 100pc, there were some bad games and results and for some of the guys they just weren’t used to bringing that level of intensity each match, each week.

“If you didn’t bring it, you knew the opposition would. We played Waikato midweek before the last Test, they blew us away up front.

“It was the end of a long tour, some guys felt it was a match too many. You can’t go into a game against any New Zealand side like that because you get so exposed.”

It’s no consolation to those who went to New Zealand, but the mistakes made on the 1993 tour helped form the success in South Africa four years later.

“Whirlwind is a good word for it,” Richard says now.

“You go to win the Test Series and we didn’t. We were unlucky, there was a dodgy penalty that won them the first Test, they won the second one quite well and we were beaten in the third. With the squad and calibre of the players whose names stand the test of time – it was a team that could win a Test Series and we didn’t.

“Ultimately, it wasn’t successful and the fallout from that, there was finger-pointing but overall it was a tour that should have produced a better result.

“I suppose that’s a sense of we could have done better, I could have done better, but that’s the nature of the Lions tour.

“You don’t always win or get it right, but what’s important is what the Lions management do after, that they learn the lessons and they brought them to South Africa and won a series.”

SUCCESS IN SOUTH AFRICA . . .

Paul Wallace recalls watching his brother play for the Lions through the haze of his post-final exam celebrations at UCC.

Four years later, he donned the red shirt himself, having made his own Ireland debut alongside his brother against Japan in Cape Town at the World Cup.

Richard feels he was in his career-best form in 1997, but he didn’t get the selection nod.

“It was disappointing missing 1997, but on the other hand Paul was on it and I had great delight watching him and the tour progress,” he says.

“The guys that went on the tour were excellent, they’d a brilliant team camaraderie, unit. They beat a massive, mammoth rugby side.”

Paul missed out on the original squad and was set for a gruelling tour of New Zealand with Ireland alongside David, but when Peter Clohessy’s back gave in he got the call-up to go on the Lions tour.

It was the tour that created the modern Lions monster. A combination of an epic win over the world champions and the documentary established the tour as a permanent fixture on the rugby schedule in the professional era.

Paul played every minute of the victorious Test series.

His call-up came just in time to take part in the team bonding before they departed, while their team spirit was forged on the training pitch where Jim Telfer’s notorious training sessions came to the fore.

“Some of the Telfer sessions, they’d be after a night out ... It was a lot more relaxed than you’d find in the current set-up but the training was as hard if not harder,” he says.

“The mental toughness we built up in the Telfer sessions, scientifically you probably would have been over-training the players but in the second Test in particular – 10 minutes to go in a game we were being outplayed in – a will to win and a stubbornness and a mental toughness that got us through.

“We’d a scrum session in Pretoria when we lost to the Blue Bulls. We all went out that night and the guys that played weren’t training the next morning but the team that didn’t we had to go and do 100 scrums on the machine.

“Scrum, bang, around the posts and go again.

“It was absolutely brutal. That was the one. Guys had to come and stand and watch it. ‘Ye lost, these guys are going through the pain’.

“It galvanised us.”

Selected in the first Test, Wallace struggled in the face of Os du Rant’s power in his first two scrums. So, he changed tack and lowered his body-height. The Boks couldn’t deal with it and, having established their supremacy at scrum-time, the Lions flowed from there.

“The first two scrums, phew ... We had been power scrummaging – We’d Johno (Martin Johnson) in, (Tim) Rodber, Jeremy (Davidson), that’s a big back-five.

“With all this power, we thought we’d really show them but we didn’t countenance the fact the South Africans were even bigger again.

“Os was four or five stone heavier I’d say, so when we tried to power scrummage I went in too high and rocketed backwards. Second scrum, same thing, penalty and 3-0 under the posts. Johno looking at me, he didn’t have to say anything.

“A lot of the media said what we did after was illegal and I thought that was lazy journalism, we just brought him very low. People don’t spend enough time trying to learn about scrummaging, it’s a form of wrestling and it’s about getting him into a position where he can’t scrummage.

“It wasn’t illegal, with the rules now it is but it shouldn’t be. They’ve taken a real skill out of it.

“It frustrates me to this day that it was seen as cheating, but we were just better than them. It worked, we dominated.

“We succeeded because of the scrummaging duel to get their whole pack focused on it because they were all about dominating in that area.”

COMPLETING THE HAT-TRICK . . .

Like his older brother, Paul felt he was in better shape coming into the 2001 tour but a broken leg ruled him out of contention for Australia. Instead, it was the youngest Wallace who flew the flag.

For David, the role models who went before him played a big role in his own success as a key member of the Munster and Ireland teams that broke new ground in the 2000s.

“Richard took me under his wing when he came back from New Zealand and told me what the kids my age were doing down there,” he says.

“He’d set up a gym in my parents’ attic, I’d go up and train with him, doing power weights and stuff that maybe the senior internationals weren’t doing at that time.

“Richard had an incredible work-ethic, Paul too, but just to see them transform from kids to athletes and see what got them there, that showed me the light about how to get there.”

His own Lions journey began by being carted around on Frankie Sheahan’s shoulders in the Duty Free at Copenhagen Airport.

The Ireland squad were transferring through the Danish city en route to the Spala training centre in Poland when the call came. Lawrence Dallalglio had been ruled out with injury, could he make his way to Sydney?

Having watched his older brothers wear the red jersey, he got to do the same against the New South Wales Districts in Sydney.

“After the game, one of the reporters told me we were the first family to have three brothers to play for the Lions and that rounded it all off,” he recalls. “It was a very surreal, brilliant few days.”

Indeed, he almost ended up in the Test side when, days after he scored a try in an epic win over the Brumbies, Scott Quinnell suffered a knee injury that threatened to take him out of the team.

Ultimately, the Welsh legend got himself right. David’s time would come eight years later.

By 2009, David had two Heineken Cups and a Grand Slam under his belt and he started all three Tests of an epic series defeat to the Springboks. The 2-1 loss left a bitter taste.

“I look back on it now through a very different lens, I was very disappointed after it,” he recalls. “There’s a couple of errors that didn’t sit right, they coloured the whole tour in that sense for me.

“When I looked back at the games recently during Covid when they were on, I realised I played a lot better than I remembered.

“It was a nice surprise. I’d played against South Africa in an Irish jersey, but the Lions was a notch up. They raised their game.

“That’s a forewarning to this year’s lads, they will be really up for it and they’re big, physical men. That’s something to be aware of, it’s not like any other match.

“That first Test, we knew we’d missed the jump in terms of the physicality at the start, they got down near our tryline early on and powered over, that gave them a really good footing,” stresses David.

“The second Test, we were more ready for it but luck and a few other things come into it on the day. It was completely different.”

Their record won’t be beaten this year and it’s unlikely to be matched for some time.

All three Wallace brothers will be tuning in and are wishing the British and Irish Lions on this tour well from afar, particularly the Irish contingent, knowing they’ve most certainly contributed their own piece of history to Lions folklore.

