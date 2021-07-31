Player ratings: Jones and Henshaw best of a bad bunch on disappointing night for Lions

Stuart Hogg 3

Error under first high ball was quickly followed with a penalty concession that cost his side three points. Never looked comfortable. Place under threat.

Anthony Watson 3

Starved of possession again and threw a wild pass into touch on a rare occasion he did get on the ball. Caught too narrow for Mapimpi's try.

Chris Harris 4

Brought into the team for his defensive strength, with a thumping early hit on Am a highlight, but that was about it. Offered very little in attack.

Robbie Henshaw 6

Another big shift in midfield, although the Athlone man will be frustrated he was unable to ground the ball for a try that could have changed the game.

Duhan van der Merwe 3

Poor temperament as he somehow avoided punishment for a late tackle on Du Toit before stupidly tripping Kolbe and was binned. May not start next week.

Dan Biggar 5

Looked to vary the point of attack by chipping over the top of the Boks' rush defence. Missed a crucial penalty before he was hauled off.

Conor Murray 5

Lucky to avoid serious injury after Kolbe took him out, before De Klerk hit him high. Almost created a try with a brilliant dink, but kicking radar was not always accurate.

Mako Vunipola 5

Conceded a first-half scrum penalty as memories of the 2019 World Cup final came flooding back. Got through plenty of work before being called ashore.

Luke Cowan-Dickie 5

Continues to live on the edge with his questionable tackle technique. Must take his share of the blame for a crucial lost five-metre lineout.

Tadhg Furlong 5

Harshly pinged for dropping his bind early in the second-half, which led to the Boks' first try. Not his usual prominent self in the loose.

Maro Itoje 5

Shaky lineout doesn't reflect well on primary caller. Came up with a key lineout steal, but overall was far quieter than last week.

Alun Wyn Jones 7

Another big defensive effort in which he refused to take a backward step. Went toe-to-toe with Etzebeth to lay down an early marker. Lions' best player.

Courtney Lawes 5

Relieved pressure when the Lions were a man down by pinching a Boks lineout. Carried and tackled well, but the Lions needed much more from him.

Jack Conan 5

Didn't get the open game he craved but this was another decent shift from the Bray native. Did well to shut down Kolbe.

Tom Curry 5

Packs a serious punch for a man of his size as he helped set the tone in defence, but his impact faded as the game wore on.

Replacements

Ken Owens (4) struggled out of touch, with Rory Sutherland (4) and Kyle Sinckler (4) also unable to get up to speed. Taulupe Faletau (4) coughed up a penalty, while Tadhg Beirne (4) frustratingly got limited game-time again. Ali Price (4) and Owen Farrell (4) played behind a beaten pack. Elliot Daly (4) should have been introduced much earlier.