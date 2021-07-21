| 24.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Picking Price is both an insult to Murray and a declaration of intent about the pace the Lions want to set

Brendan Fanning

Conor Murray has been benched by Warren Gatland for the Lions first Test against South Africa Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Conor Murray has been benched by Warren Gatland for the Lions first Test against South Africa Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile

Conor Murray has been benched by Warren Gatland for the Lions first Test against South Africa Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile

Conor Murray has been benched by Warren Gatland for the Lions first Test against South Africa Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile

It’s only midweek and already the scoreboard is ticking over. First the Lions got a head-start with the decision to bin Joburg and keep the rest of the tour in Cape Town. Easier to breathe at sea-level, so long as you don’t have the ’Rona.

We understand Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber were working very hard to get the Second and Third Tests on the Highveld. So, keen to regain some altitude and level the series, Rassie jumped the gun on the team announcement schedule with his unveiling of the Bash Boks, albeit with a conventional 5-3 split between forwards and backs on the bench. Not quite a full bomb squad, as he likes to call them, but a heavyweight unit all the same.

The timing was a statement of intent which left the Lions in a vacuum - one rendered more uncomfortable by the leaking of their own squad. That version was accurate bar the make-up of the bench. If Warren Gatland had begun to breathe a bit easier this was a little bit of unwanted hurry-up.

Related Content

More On British & Irish Lions

Most Watched

Privacy