Peter O'Mahony says Conor Murray doesn't need any advice for Lions captaincy challenge

Peter O'Mahony, left, and Conor Murray have played together at Munster and Ireland for over ten years. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Peter O'Mahony says he won't be offering newly-appointed Lions captain Conor Murray any special words of advice because his team-mate and close friend will have enough confidence in his own ability.

O'Mahony skippered the Lions in the first Test of the last tour to New Zealand in 2017, but was dropped for the remainder of the Test series.

The 31-year-old has played with Murray since the pair broke through at underage level with Munster, and he believes the scrum-half is well suited to the role.

"I am delighted for him," O'Mahony said.

"It is an incredible honour. The Lions are a special entity. No better man. How many years has he been around? The big games that he has played, the experience he has in terms of a third (Lions) tour is legend stuff. He keeps striving to be better, the work the fella puts in is incredible and I am delighted for him.

"He has an incredible amount of caps for them already, an incredible amount of international caps, an incredible amount of experience so it’s great for him."

Asked if he had any advice for Murray, O'Mahony responded:

"He’s well able. He knows himself."

O'Mahony took on the Ireland captaincy media duties today, as James Ryan continues to struggle with an adductor issue ahead of Saturday's game against Japan at the Aviva Stadium.

If, as expected, Ryan is not passed fit in time for this weekend, O'Mahony is set to lead Ireland, and the experienced Munster skipper is relishing the challenge.

"Energy levels are very, very high," the back-row added.

"It’s great to feed off the energy of the uncapped players in the squad. Every time you come into Irish camp it is an incredibly special time, something that shouldn’t be taken for granted. We are incredibly enthusiastic to get selected and be here for next Saturday.

"It’s great, really refreshing. I enjoy helping them along and seeing the other lads do the same.

"I didn’t play a huge amount of rugby in the Six Nations so I am delighted to be selected. I was keen to be involved."