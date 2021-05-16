Party games won’t beat blues in Lions bubble

On the last day of the Lions tour to South Africa in 1997 there was a piss-up in a restaurant/bar down the road from our hotel in Sandton, an expensive suburb of Johannesburg.

They were different times. Alarm bells didn’t ring if players and press found themselves in the same general space. No one was working; no one was taking notes; everyone was filling their faces with food and beer and enjoying the loud, unfettered atmosphere. The only thing on your mind was the short walk back up 5th Street to the hotel to pack and get to the airport for the long flight home.

We had only arrived out on the trip for the last six games, having first been documenting the remarkable challenge that was Ireland’s development tour of New Zealand and Samoa. On the development gig the tourists were often seen as figures of fun — in New Zealand anyway — because they weren’t too good at rugby. In South Africa the Lions were at the other end of the scale. They were a real and present danger to the then world champions. What both tours had in common was an escape hatch.

In New Zealand it wasn’t so easy to lift the lid, for rugby defines so much in that country you’re never far from a judgement, one way or the other. But even for lads struggling with the rigours of professionalism there was plenty of downtime. Getting out and about wasn’t a hassle.

Hop over to South Africa and it was like going from Sleepy Hollow to Times Square. That tour gripped the nation. Supported by a horde of travelling fans it was the first Lions excursion of the professional era, one that set them up commercially for what was to follow. Even so, the players were relaxed. There was a sense of newness to the whole thing. It helped massively that they were winning, and had a schedule allowing for lots of social stuff.

Indeed that’s what made the tour. The Lions is more a management experience than a coaching one, for you’re already dealing with the best of the four home nations. Get that balance right between work and play and you can have a ball. In 1997 they did, and the importance of downtime has been at the heart of the Lions ever since.

What will unfold in South Africa over eight games this summer will be unlike anything any team sport has undertaken. The Lions format is already unique, so even in the best of times it’s a challenge. Transfer that into a bio-bubble and it becomes terrifying. It was on that 1997 tour where coach Jim Telfer made his Everest speech, now part of Lions lore. He was talking about the challenge of beating the Bokke. It will be a hillock compared to keeping this crew happy.

Consider the following unavoidable scenario. When it becomes clear through selection who the FEUO group is — For Emergency Use Only — it will be impossible to follow tradition, and get on the lash. Not so wild a lash you couldn’t fetch up to training the next morning to hold a bag, but relaxed all the same. This will be a tour of almost two cities: seven games spread between Cape Town and Johannesburg, with one up in Pretoria. You’d almost look on somewhere like Potchefstroom as a welcome diversion.

“The responsibility that those non-starting players have to the team becomes ever greater because if they slip — and inevitably there is temptation to do so when your performance isn’t required — the Covid risk then increases,” says Dr Kate Kirby, the head of performance psychology at Sport Ireland.

“We’ve had meetings around hockey now where restrictions in Ireland are easing and opportunities to meet friends are increasing, but the onus on these players to be even stricter is increasing. That’s hard. They want to go and meet their friends, go for a coffee — not even going out drinking — but going to gatherings where you risk bringing it into the team and upending the whole thing. Every decision they make needs to be weighed up with that in mind. It will be the same for those players near the end of the Lions tour where they feel they won’t be playing very much but they still have a big responsibility to the team to not put them at risk.”

So once it’s clear you’re surplus to requirements on the remaining big match days, how do you break the monotony and stay sane? How do you share your anger or anxiety, or just plain boredom, with someone outside of the bubble?

Already the Lions have been approached by different psychologists to plug into this, though it’s not clear if their pitches gave a clue on how they would keep fuses unlit. A decision has not been made yet on whether or not the Lions will pick a winner from the bunch of pitching shrinks. The approaches were probably kick-started by the comments from Joe Marler last week. A Lion in New Zealand in 2017, he said he was gutted not to have been sounded out in the first place for this tour, but then came across like he was coping well with the prospect of not being cooped up in a South African bubble.

“Rugby is an invasion sport, isn’t it?” Marler said in an interview with The Times. “The whole point is to invade the opposition’s space in any way you can, and usually that involves physicality and trying to bully them.

“So therefore you’re constantly involved in an environment full of men trying to be alpha males on and off the field. If you then felt like you wanted to discuss your feelings, you’d think twice about doing that in this environment.”

And that’s just the playing squad. What about the staff? Since the spectacularly bad call of 2005 in New Zealand when Clive Woodward doubled up on everything — in the hope of saving physical wear and tear he created the stress of two camps in the same squad — the logistics of Lions tours have been fine-tuned. It’s a massive undertaking where the support crew is around the same number as those who wear the jersey. Unlike the players their status isn’t open to selection meetings twice a week, but there is no reason to think they won’t suffer stress from having to stay on their game from start to finish in a wholly artificial environment.

“The monotony of the rugby aspect has nothing to offset it when you’re in a bubble,” says Kirby, who will be in a month-long bubble at the Olympics. “You can have your squad activities but often people just need to get away from the hotel and meet other people outside the bubble to clear their head. It’s hard to alleviate that pressure when the only people you can spend time with are people who are also experiencing the pressure with you.”

The Lions already have been through a battle to get the show to this point, which is not quite on the road yet. If Woodward’s decision to bring senior legal counsel along turned out to be a good one, it’s a small step from there to drill down into what level of psychological support will be required this time around.

At the squad announcement Gatland ran through the party games that would be rolled out to keep everyone sane. Pool, darts, cards, casino nights, sing songs, quizzes. They’d have to be creative in coming up with ideas, he said. Surely the starting point is to assess the level of mental support needed, in uniquely difficult circumstances, and fill those positions. The prospect of a raucous send-off party may not be on the cards, whatever way the Tests series pans out, but getting to the end in one piece would be a result in itself.