Party games won’t beat blues in Lions bubble

Brendan Fanning

Lions head coach Warren Gatland. Photo: Getty Expand

Lions head coach Warren Gatland. Photo: Getty

On the last day of the Lions tour to South Africa in 1997 there was a piss-up in a restaurant/bar down the road from our hotel in Sandton, an expensive suburb of Johannesburg.

They were different times. Alarm bells didn’t ring if players and press found themselves in the same general space. No one was working; no one was taking notes; everyone was filling their faces with food and beer and enjoying the loud, unfettered atmosphere. The only thing on your mind was the short walk back up 5th Street to the hotel to pack and get to the airport for the long flight home.

