O’Mahony backs Murray to handle Lions ‘pressure’

Former Lions captain Peter O’Mahony believes his Munster team-mate Conor Murray is well equipped to handle the significant pressure of leading the touring squad in South Africa.

Murray follows in the footsteps of O’Mahony who was captain for the opening Test in New Zealand four years ago, before being dropped for the remainder of the series.

Although the Ireland scrum-half has only captained Munster once, current Munster skipper O’Mahony insists leadership comes in different forms, as he backed his close friend to rise to the challenge.

“He leads by his actions,” O’Mahony said.

“He leads by the way he runs the game. Naturally, your half-backs will always dictate the play and the tempo. They dictate a huge amount and they have an incredible understanding of the game-plan and rugby in general.

“That all stands for a huge amount when it comes to the captaincy, in my opinion.

“I was very excited (in 2017), very proud. A lot of emotions. International rugby is the pinnacle for us, but obviously the Lions is very, very special as well.

“It’s something you kind of dream of. It’s almost something you dare not to dream about at times, it’s that far up in the air.

“For it to be realised is an incredible feeling, but with it comes a lot of responsibility and a pressure as well, but there is no better man than Mur for pressure.”