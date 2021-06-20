| 12.5°C Dublin

No longer the new Lion on the block

Tadhg Furlong will have a more prominent role this time

Tadhg Furlong. Photo: Stephen McCarthy Expand

Tadhg Furlong. Photo: Stephen McCarthy

Cian Tracey

It takes a lot for Tadhg Furlong’s father, James, to tear himself away from his duties on the farm. For instance, when the Lions squad was about to be announced last month, he was picking stones in a field and not glued to the TV like the rest of the family.

In one sense, it’s his way of dealing with the stress and anxiety that comes with seeing his son flourish on such a big stage, yet it also shows the hard-working ethos which was ingrained in Furlong growing up on the farm in Campile.

Four years ago, Furlong’s parents Margaret and James went to New Zealand to support their son on his maiden Lions tour.

