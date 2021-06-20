No longer the new Lion on the block

It takes a lot for Tadhg Furlong’s father, James, to tear himself away from his duties on the farm. For instance, when the Lions squad was about to be announced last month, he was picking stones in a field and not glued to the TV like the rest of the family.

In one sense, it’s his way of dealing with the stress and anxiety that comes with seeing his son flourish on such a big stage, yet it also shows the hard-working ethos which was ingrained in Furlong growing up on the farm in Campile.

Four years ago, Furlong’s parents Margaret and James went to New Zealand to support their son on his maiden Lions tour.

There will be no such exciting journey for the Furlong clan this time around, as the reality begins to set in that they will be watching the Lions tour to South Africa from their home in Wexford.

Life on the farm will continue as normal, even if James would like to have taken another rare break to make the trip.

“I think he might be a little bit less stressed watching it on television,” Furlong smiles. “My mother and my girlfriend, when they are sitting beside him at the games, every time the scrum comes on, they have to kind of give him a bit of space because he is doing all of the movements with me in the scrum.

“But look, it’s going to be different, isn’t it? I suppose it hasn’t hit home how different it’s going to be yet because we’re not over there, we’re in a training week.

“It’s definitely going to be a challenge, but there are two sides to everything. We get to spend time together as a group with minimal distractions. I think that can be a real positive for us and hopefully make really strong relationships within the squad.”

The Lions have just completed their first week together, at a tough training camp in Jersey, ahead of next Saturday’s game against Japan at Murrayfield.

At the same stage of the tour four years ago, Furlong was still pinching himself he had made the squad in the first place.

So much water has passed under the bridge since the Leinster and Ireland prop played a vital role in the drawn series in New Zealand that it’s worth remembering Furlong had only started nine Tests before his reputation sky-rocketed on the back of his outstanding performances for the Lions against the All Blacks. For a young tighthead learning his trade, it was very much sink or swim territory, yet Furlong thrived under the pressure.

“Ah sure look, four years ago I was 24, I had played very few games of rugby in reality,” Furlong reflects. “So even just from a game (experience) point, and where I stand and where I do things . . . And I suppose coming in you know a few of the backroom staff already, you know a few of the players already, and you know what to expect. I suppose the anxiety is probably a good bit down on what it would be if it was your first tour and you’re looking into the black hole really.”

Furlong has developed into the world’s leading tighthead, but since Andy Farrell took over as Ireland head coach, he has pushed the 28-year-old out of his comfort zone even further, by making him part of the leadership group.

For a man who has always preferred to do his talking on the pitch, learning to find his voice in a group setting has meant Furlong will embark on his second Lions tour a much more rounded player.

“Yeah, potentially,” he agrees. “But you don’t want to be ramming your views or your ideas down players’ or coaches’ throats that you haven’t worked with before because there is no right or wrong in rugby. It’s how you commit to it. There are so many views about how to play the game or the right way to play the game and it goes into such intricacies within that.

“So, I suppose, look, if you can add something of course it’s great, but it’s early days and you want to see how it comes and what we are trying to achieve as a group, rather than trying to ram your ideas down everyone’s throat.

“The scrum is probably the one that hits me most to be honest with you, because everyone does it that little bit differently, and I suppose it kind of has to be automatic. I always feel like you have to be comfortable in there. Because it’s quite a ‘non-thinking’ thing, it needs to be quite spontaneous, muscle memory, feeling comfortable, knowing what you’re at.

“It just takes a little bit of time. We’ve done a fair few set-ups and things like that. It’s not the finished article yet by any means, but look, it’s on the players to be open about what they are doing or what they are trying to achieve when they are back in their countries or provinces or whatever. It’s just trying to get everyone on the same page, and there’s a little bit of give and take with everyone in that.”

One man who hasn’t had the chance to get up to speed with anything scrum related is Andrew Porter. Furlong admits he was left floored by the news his fellow Irish tighthead was ruled out of the Lions tour with an innocuous toe injury.

Having overcome his own injury problems this year, Furlong understands what Porter is currently going through, but for now, the majority of his focus is on Ireland’s World Cup conquerors Japan, before the Lions depart for South Africa.

“We’re trying to put the foundations of our game together at the minute and we’re trying to perform and see where we’re at.

“It’s a big challenge, Japan, we know ourselves, Scotland know as well from the World Cup, they’re a bloody good team and they’ll definitely test us.”