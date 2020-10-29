'No doubt about him in terms of experience or quality' - Gatland says age no barrier to Sexton making Lions tour

Warren Gatland says that Johnny Sexton is firmly in contention to go on his third Lions tour next summer. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

WARREN GATLAND says age will not be a barrier to Johnny Sexton’s selection on a third Lions tour to South Africa next summer.

However, the coach challenged the Ireland captain to prove that his body can stand up to the demands of the trip over the course of the next couple of months.

Sexton will turn 36 before the Test series against the world champions gets under way, but retains the faith of the management of his club and country and has been in impressive form since coming out of lockdown.

The experienced out-half started five of the last six Lions Tests, coming off the bench in the other, and he has long held making the plane as a key ambition to achieve at this late stage of his career.

And, with Gatland prizing prior experience given the lack of preparation time and name-checking the Ireland skipper as well as James Ryan and Conor Murray as potential Lions captains, he is definitely in the frame.

"No, it's not about the future, it's about the here and now," Gatland said.

"For Johnny, he's managed himself really well and this autumn is going to be about what Ireland do in terms of that. Then, obviously, the Six Nations... probably, the last year or so, his biggest challenge has been to string a number of games together.

"He's picked up some niggles and knocks, a few head knocks as well and stuff... that's kind of (it) from where we'll be looking at it.

“There's no doubt about him in terms of his experience and leadership and the quality of him as a player.

"He's someone who I look back on in 2017, he didn't have the greatest start to the tour and then he came back and that's what world class players do. Their form can sometimes go, but they're able to.... what do they say? Form is temporary and class is permanent.

"Again, it's just looking and seeing how Johnny goes over the next six months or so.

"That's the important factor, for him holding his body together and how he manages it.

"If he is selected, how he is managed on tour as well."

Gatland is putting together his backroom team at the moment and will meet with IRFU chiefs in the coming weeks to discuss Andy Farrell’s availability for the tour.

The Ireland coach was an influential part of the winning coaching staff in Australia in 2013 and again when the Lions tied the series in New Zealand in 2017.

Having been promoted to the top job and with Ireland supposed to be on tour in the Pacific next summer, the Irish union may not be too keen on him going for a third series.

However, Gatland believes the positives outweigh the negatives.

"When you're picking your coaching team, I have found the most important thing for us from a Lions perspective is that because you have such a limited preparation time and you're bringing a new group of players together and trying to do things as quickly as you possibly can having that continuity of people who have been there before - whether that's from a coaching perspective, strength and conditioning, medical or analysis. It makes a big difference,” he said.

"But, you want some new faces as well and that's important and we've done that on previous tours.

"I have a huge amount of regard for Andy and his leadership, what he brings to the game. What he brings to a team.

"He understands winning, he understands winning environments and he's very smart.

"He's definitely one of those guys you're looking at from a continuity perspective.

"I'm still not... I've spoken to all the four CEOs and directors of rugby as well in terms of the potential availability of coaches.

"Hopefully, in the next three or four weeks, we'll be able to put a list of those people together and agree terms with them and get that out there.

"Look, he's definitely one of the ones that has got... he's been on tour tours, he's been incredibly successful.

"A great role for him as a head coach and Ireland would have to make a decision if they're prepared to release him.

"I see massive benefits on someone going on a Lions tour in terms of what they learn about the players, the team they're playing against. It's a great experience, incredibly tough.

"That's up to the individual unions in terms of about whether they're prepared to release someone.

"So, we've had those conversations already about the availability of some people."

Gatland has also spoken to Leinster’s Stuart Lancaster about a potential role, but he is one of a number of candidates.

He will be watching the internationals over the next few weeks, but says the 2021 Six Nations will be the place where he makes his final determination on the squad of either 35 or 36 players, with 20 forwards and 15 or 16 backs set to tour.

"A big yardstick for selection for the Lions is definitely the Six Nations. A couple of big match-ups domestically or in Europe as well have some significance,” he said.

"The autumn is a chance to have some form, for us to take notice and for us to see how their form progresses in the Six Nations. It's different."

Online Editors