Next summer's Lions tour could switch to autumn 

Warren Gatland will coach the Lions for the third time on the tour of South Africa in 2021. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Next summer's Lions tour could be moved to later in the year to align with rugby's potential new global calendar.

There has been a growing suggestion that a radical overhaul of the northern and southern seasons could happen sooner than many had initially expected.

And now South Africa's rugby chief Jurie Roux has publicly admitted that the Lions tour in the home of the world champions may switch to a later date.

As things stand, the Lions are due to tour South Africa from July 3 2021, which includes three Tests against the Springboks.

An alternative autumn date for the tour has been discussed behind the scenes, should World Rugby look to sort out rugby's convoluted global calendar.

"The tour is going on and the time is still fixed on where it is, but there might be a date change," Roux said.

"There is a slight chance that, to align with a new global calendar, it might move to either a September/October or October/November window and that is only because if that is the only hurdle of getting the global calendar across the line, we would not want to be the hindrance to that.

"Second only to the World Cup, it (Lions) is the biggest thing on the calendar.

"The commercial model we have put up as a joint venture between us and the Lions is actually pretty 'out there'.

"We have thrown away the textbook on it. It is a completely different model. It is a sharing of revenue, logos and IP (intellectual property) and commercial value, and something that in a post-COVID world will help us operate as a going concern."

A decision is expected in the coming weeks as World Rugby look to re-shape the next 18 months following Covid-19.

Online Editors