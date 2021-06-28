Murray leads Lions but Tour in doubt after Springbok positives

Alun Wyn Jones is led from the field by medics after suffering a tour-ending injury in the Lions' match against Japan. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Conor Murray and his Lions arrive in Johannesburg this morning with South Africa officially in lockdown and the Springboks self-isolating after identifying three positive cases of Covid-19 in their camp.

Organisers of the series are considering moving the tour away from the Gauteng region where both teams are currently based as it experiences unprecedented numbers of cases during the third wave of the pandemic.

Yesterday, the Springboks had hoped to assemble their full squad for the first time ahead of the warm-up game against Georgia but Vincent Koch, Herschel Jantjes and Sibu Nkosi all tested positive.

Although SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus gave assurances that the series is not at risk, the news cast fresh doubt on the logic of the series going ahead given the rising case numbers in the Rainbow Nation where the vast majority of the population have not been vaccinated.

“I don’t think it’s a big cause for concern but we want to keep everybody as safe as possible,” Erasmus said.

“We have followed strict proposals and everyone is isolated at the moment.

“If they are positive it is a case of being unlucky, not anything that they might have done wrong.

“It is disruptive but it has happened to other rugby teams over the last months and we have enough players in our camp to go ahead with our matches. There is no threat to either the Tests against Georgia or the Lions tour.”

For now, the show goes on and Murray will lead the Lions after emerging as Warren Gatland’s shock choice to replace Alun Wyn Jones who dislocated his shoulder in the 28-10 win over Japan on Saturday.

Justin Tipuric has also been ruled out of the tour, with Wales second-row Adam Beard and flanker Josh Navidi called up as replacements.

Ireland second-row James Ryan was not under consideration because he has a groin injury. Although Murray has no captaincy experience, Erasmus and his head coach Jacques Nienaber know him well from their time at Munster.

“I feel sorry for Alun Wyn – he will definitely be a big loss,” Erasmus said.

“But that said, with Conor taking over as captain, and all the other guys like Maro Itoje and the other leaders in their squad, I think we are still in for a tough one.”

Nienaber was effusive in his praise of the Ireland star who started all three Tests in New Zealand four years ago.

“I enjoyed working with him back in our time at Munster,” he said.

“He’s a no-nonsense guy, to the point, he gets the job done and he is brilliant at what he does. It was a privilege working with him.

“I can’t talk for Warren, but what we have seen in him is a steady head. He has a good skill-set and I think he will make a great tour captain.”