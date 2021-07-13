Murray: I’ll fill No 10 role if needed

British and Irish Lion Conor Murray in action against Dan Jooste, Lourens Adriaanse and Thembelani Bholi of Cell C Sharks during their recent tour match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

Conor Murray says he’s ready to step in at out-half for the Lions if needed as he prepares to lead them for the first time against a South Africa ‘A’ side laced with World Cup-winning talent tomorrow.

With Warren Gatland preparing to recall Alun Wyn Jones who has made a quicker than expected recovery from injury, Murray’s stint as tour captain may come to a premature end.



Rassie Erasmus yesterday named 14 Springboks in the ‘A’ side with Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Faf de Klerk and 2019 World Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit among the starters.

Murray, meanwhile, starts at scrum-half as he leads a team that features Iain Henderson and Bundee Aki. With no recognised out-half on the bench, he said he’s ready to step in for Dan Biggar if needed.



“The game just gone showed you need to be quite adaptable in terms of being able to play multiple positions,” he said. “With a Lions tour anything can happen and if you need to step in there it’ll be nice to do and you’ve got to make sure you’re prepared.”