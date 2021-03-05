Much for Farrell to ponder around pros and cons of Lions role

Should Andy Farrell go on the Lions tour? It looks like a simple question for the IRFU and the national team coach, but finding the right answer is not easy and their decision could potentially have a knock-on effect to Ireland’s World Cup cycle.

The former England international was assistant to Warren Gatland on the tours of Australia in 2013 and New Zealand in 2017. Gatland, it seems, wants him on board again for this summer’s effort against South Africa and now it is up to the coach and his employer to make that decision.

The first thing they must figure out is what this summer looks like.

Given the pandemic and the situation in South Africa, it looks likely that the Springboks will be the away team when the two sides meet.

The Ireland players who don’t make the Lions are due to tour the Pacific Islands during the window, but the IRFU are now exploring other options with an Australian-based scenario among those under consideration.

Farrell expects clarity by the end of the month.

While the Irish union remains hopeful of having a tour, if they can’t pull it together then there would be no reason to stop Farrell working with the best in Britain and Ireland as they take on the world champions.

However, if Ireland have two or three Test matches that will be seen as key to the development of the side with the World Cup in mind, would it be the right call for the head coach to hand the team over to his assistants as he dons a red tracksuit and coaches another squad?

“I’ll weigh them up with the people that matter here at the IRFU,” he said when asked about what factors he’ll assess when making the call.

“You would say that there are fors and againsts, isn’t there? On both sides. Having somebody on the Irish management on the Lions management, is that a benefit to our lads going?

“Our lads going, what type of age group are those boys that are going on that tour? Are they the next generation now for Irish rugby?

“What does the Irish tour look like? What does the Lions tour look like? There’s all sorts of things to do, that’s why I’ve said all along my only remit will be to do what’s right for Irish rugby.”

In 2017, Joe Schmidt turned down the chance to guide Gatland’s attack in New Zealand and instead he took a new-look Ireland squad to the United States and Japan.

There, he handed James Ryan, Jacob Stockdale and Andrew Porter their debuts and gave Joey Carbery his first start and, by November, he’d infused his team with a youthful streak that drove the team to their greatest year in 2018.

There is an argument that Farrell should do the same; that he should forsake the greater glory of the Lions and to focus fully on a single task of delivering success for Ireland.

However, one must remember that South Africa are in Ireland’s group in 2023 and their meeting at the Stade de France will go a long way to defining the coach’s tenure. The Lions offers Farrell a chance to get up close and personal with the world champions in the most intense environment outside of the World Cup.

And, while he would be able to work with the up-and-comers on the Ireland tour, he’d be able to help shape the senior men who made the plane as they look to kick on to the next level into the second half of the World Cup cycle.

As Farrell alluded to, it may help the Irish players to have an advocate in their corner in the selection room. The coach knows these players inside and out at this stage and will be able to vouch to their abilities.

Conversely, if they miss out on selection they’ll wonder if their head coach truly rates them. It could be argued that the time has come for Farrell to cast off the idea that he is an assistant coach once and for all.

He is still in the formative stages of his head coaching career. So far, he’s lost five of his 12 matches as Ireland coach and while last weekend’s win over Italy has released the pressure valve to a degree, there are still question-marks over the direction the team is heading.

Summer tours are a key part of building any international squad and Covid-19 deprived Farrell of his first chance to take the team on the road when the two Tests against Australia were cancelled last year. If he decided to go with the Lions, then the three-Test series against the All Blacks in 2022 would be his first and only tour with the team during this World Cup cycle.

These less pressurised internationals would afford Farrell a chance to reintegrate Joey Carbery into international rugby, to promote Harry Byrne and give Craig Casey, Ryan Baird, Gavin Coombes and others on the fringes more opportunity to gain experience. And yet, there is a nagging sense that the competitor within Farrell will relish the Lions arena too much to resist Gatland’s call.

Although he said discussions will take place once the schedule is confirmed, it seems unlikely that this exact scenario didn’t form part of his discussions with IRFU performance director David Nucifora when the two men agreed that Farrell would take over from Schmidt in 2019.

Perhaps the World Cup draw and the Springbok-factor tips the scales in the favour of the Lions, but there is much for union and coach to consider as they make this big decision.