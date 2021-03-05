| 4.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Much for Farrell to ponder around pros and cons of Lions role

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Should he stay or should he go? Andy Farrell during the announcement of the British &amp; Irish Lions management team at Carton House in Maynooth, Co Kildare in 2016. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Should he stay or should he go? Andy Farrell during the announcement of the British &amp; Irish Lions management team at Carton House in Maynooth, Co Kildare in 2016. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Should he stay or should he go? Andy Farrell during the announcement of the British & Irish Lions management team at Carton House in Maynooth, Co Kildare in 2016. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Should he stay or should he go? Andy Farrell during the announcement of the British & Irish Lions management team at Carton House in Maynooth, Co Kildare in 2016. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Should Andy Farrell go on the Lions tour? It looks like a simple question for the IRFU and the national team coach, but finding the right answer is not easy and their decision could potentially have a knock-on effect to Ireland’s World Cup cycle.

The former England international was assistant to Warren Gatland on the tours of Australia in 2013 and New Zealand in 2017. Gatland, it seems, wants him on board again for this summer’s effort against South Africa and now it is up to the coach and his employer to make that decision.

The first thing they must figure out is what this summer looks like.

Most Watched

Privacy