Moment of truth arrives for a sport again in crisis denial

Rugby Union may only have 80 minutes to save its soul. Or, perhaps, on last weekend’s enervating evidence, make that 100 minutes.

We were not alone in being arrested by Warren Gatland’s heartfelt plea for the potential of extra-time to be added to this weekend’s decider; in the context of this Test series, it almost felt like a threat.

Then again, it is not as if this was just the only thing which illustrated the slavish mentality of winning by any means necessary.

In fact, it was only the latest thing, adding to an inglorious list not restricted to ref-baiting disguised as mind games and dangerous physical condrontations masquerading as tackle attempts.

Gatland’s desperate appeal to already harried administrators to ensure there will be a positive outcome almost made a person pine for those two wonderful high jumpers who demonstrated Olympian spirit soaring higher than any bar.

Instead, rugby has been represented by Olympian egos who continue to besmirch a sporting contest in South Africa which has been as ugly off the pitch as it has on.

Perhaps we should not be surprised at the depths to which this summer’s series has now plunged, given the inordinate lengths to which all those involved were willing to extend themselves in order to avoid the Lions from becoming as extinct as the dodo.

The irony is that, in their desperation to save the Lions, they might have pushed this once grand old tradition into even more mortal danger.

Indeed, the entire sport is, once more, mired in a crisis.

It alone is not entirely culpable, nor indeed it is unique, but rugby’s efforts at looking within for solutions to extricate itself from its problems have, more often than not, proved to be either risible or redundant.

More than a decade after the financial crash from which few in rugby absorbed any lessons, a global pandemic that once more threatened to engulf the game also afforded it the opportunity to finally rescue itself once more.

Bizarrely, it has failed to do so. They say it is prudent never to waste a crisis. And yet rugby has managed to do it twice.

And it starts at the top of a sport so wallowing in a cesspit of smug self-satisfaction that it becomes ever more distanced from its humblest roots.

The Lions’ behemoth has now become a monstrous emblem of a sport which is trundling ever more blindly towards a precipice of indifference to only a committed minority who will forever remain content to neither see nor hear evil, and thus remain dumbly muted.

Having chosen financial considerations, thus spurning the genuine moral concerns of an anxious nation whose population are literally battling for survival – 423 more lives were lost to the latest deadly Covid wave yesterday – the series which was purportedly too big to fail is on the verge of failing.

It almost doesn’t matter who wins or loses this ghastly enterprise amidst the ghostly stands tomorrow evening in Cape Town. The game was up some time ago.

This summer should have provided a glorious window upon the world of this sport, jostling for relevancy in a summer of stellar European Championship football and Olympic drama.

This was supposed to be the showpiece to advertise everything that is wonderful about rugby – instead it has backfired spectacularly and those charged with curating the sport, World Rugby, have been exposed as either unwilling or unable to address a myriad of issues.

From the still insoluble concerns surrounding concussion that could threaten to bankrupt the sport, there have been only fractious efforts rendered to make the game more attractive for those who are asked to play and watch it now, not to mention the children of the future who would wish to do so in the future.

Even the venerable Tony Ward ventured in these pages that he would advise parents to steer clear of a future in the sport he once graced.

Few may cavil with him, especially after witnessing a grim series when the unbridled collective talents of gifted artists such as Cheslin Kolbie and Stuart Hogg have withered upon the vine, emasculated by a witless pursuit of kicking, chasing and smashing into brick walls.

World Rugby, the sport’s governing body, lists integrity, passion, solidarity, discipline and respect as their five core values but it has been difficult to see much evidence of them clearly throughout the blurred Lions circus.

The dismal, joyless exercise may provide a short-term fillip to those with a myopic vision but its long-lasting influence remains perilously uncertain.

The sport’s administrators are not guiltless in allowing the conditions for this series to accelerate beyond the control of its appointed officials.

A collection of rules – or laws as pointy-headed pedants might opine, which are so often misunderstood by its former players, so there is little wonder that spectators are also rendered clueless – has dogged the sport for some time.

And even when there are relatively binary regulations – five seconds to dispatch a scrum-half’s kick, anyone? – these are often ignored, albeit rarely for the game’s benefit, but to its detriment.

The often lawless anarchy at the breakdown represents an on-field illustration of the chaos in governance and authority off it.

There are still devotees who remain in thrall to a series which has so violently lurched one way and then another, now wondering which way the pendulum may swing as the final verdict awaits.

The victors will crow that success defines progress but does anybody dare to ask at precisely what cost? One only hopes that it is not too late to pose the question.