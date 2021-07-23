'Making the team is huge, but you need to perform' - Robbie Henshaw ready to roar

They'll gather out the back of the clubhouse at Buccaneers tomorrow evening to watch their most famous son fulfil his destiny.

Capped at 19, the prodigious Robbie Henshaw was always seen as Lions material and in the bizarre surrounds of an empty Cape Town Stadium he'll become a Test starter for the first time.

Once groomed as Brian O'Driscoll's successor and fast-tracked by Joe Schmidt, the Athlone native who scored the try that beat the All Blacks for the first time in 2016 is a generational talent who is finally getting a free run at things after a torrid time with injuries.

After starring in the 2015 World Cup, he saw his summer tour to South Africa ended with a serious knee injury and that had a knock on effect into the next couple of seasons. His 2017 Lions experience was soured by a pectoral injury that curtailed his involvement, he missed the majority of the 2018 Grand Slam run and had his 2019 World Cup ruined by an injury on arrival.

Even on this tour he's had to manage a hamstring issue, but it never threatened to keep him out.

It made for a nervous wait for the team selection, but once he proved his fitness against the Stormers he was always going to get the nod.

"It’s huge for me, particularly from four years ago to have the tour ended prematurely," he says.

"It was definitely a big goal for me to try and achieve a starting spot and it’s great that the hard work put in on and off the pitch for the last four years has helped me get to this point.

"Obviously I just need to go out and enjoy it and play my regular game and hopefully be on the winning side. It’s a great moment and for my family back home as well, all the messages of support coming in, it’s great.

"There was definitely a period where I had back to back injuries and couldn't get a run, I was just having hampered seasons and there was definitely doubts when you couldn't get momentum going, what would happen around selection.

"Just getting my body right over the last couple of years, that run of games and that momentum that I didn't have in the 2017 and 2018 seasons, it just clicked and I got a bit of luck and kept consistency high.

"I could go out and play rugby and enjoy it, a bit of a mindset shift as well within those years has probably helped me get to here today."

Selection is an achievement but the 28-year-old knows that he needs to back it up with a performance.

Ultimately, the best Lions experiences are in winning teams.

"Absolutely, that's the big thing. Making the team is huge, but you need to go out and back it up and perform," he said.

"There's huge pressure and expectation on us to get the win.

"For us to get things right, we've worked well in training during the week and got the preparation done. It's about being mentally and emotionally ready for what's to come.

"It starts today with our Captain's Run, then take it from there.

"Everyone is going to be really excited for the challenge ahead."

Tomorrow, he comes up against a familiar foe in Munster centre Damian de Allende.

Considering how many derbies we've had since rugby resumed on August 22 last year, the duo have gotten to know each other.

"I’ve played Damian about five times already this year just within the PRO14 so yeah, it’s a funny one, probably match six. But yeah, it’s solely Lions versus South Africa," Henshaw said with a smile.

"It’s going to be a huge test but I’ll have a chat after with him as always. He’s a great player and a great guy as well.

"It’s going to be a physical challenge, I suppose both centres for the Springboks are very experienced and they’re very physical, so I think it will be a big challenge on our hands and one that we’re really looking forward to."

Jim Telfer famously described playing for the Lions in South Africa as 'Everest' and Henshaw is finally on the cusp of the summit.

You can sense he's ready to seize the day.