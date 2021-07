Lions Tour Premium

Who is Springbok supremo Rassie Erasmus, the man who Munster still miss? ‘He’s a bit of an oddball, he’s considered a little bit of a rebel’

It’s a cold, dark winter’s night and long after the floodlights have been switched off at Thomond Park following another Munster victory, a few stragglers are left inside the eerily quiet Limerick cathedral.