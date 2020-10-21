Lions to take on Japan in test match at Murrayfield next June

The British & Irish Lions will host a test match against Japan at Murrayfield next June in preparation for the tour of South Africa.

The first-ever clash between the Lions and the Brave Blossoms in Edinburgh on Saturday June 26 for the Vodafone Lions 1888 Cup, will raise the curtain for the Lions' eagerly awaited Tour to South Africa, which culminates in a three-test series against Rugby World Cup champions, the Springboks.

"One of our objectives is to give Warren and the playing squad as much meaningful preparation as possible before departing on Tour, so we are delighted to have agreed this fixture,” said Ben Calveley, Managing Director of The British & Irish Lions.

"A Lions Test is one of the most iconic events in world sport, but a huge number of fans from the Home Nations never get the chance to see one live. The Vodafone Lions 1888 Cup match will give even more supporters the opportunity to be part of the next chapter in Lions history.

"It will be an ‘I was there’ moment, against an entertaining and highly-respected opposition."

Lions head coach, Warren Gatland, believes the 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-finalists will provide a stern test for his squad before they depart for South Africa.

"We saw Japan play some excellent rugby during the World Cup and they will come to Edinburgh fully-motivated to win," said Gatland.

"They are a talented side who play high-tempo rugby, so it’ll be a good challenge for us ahead of the Tour, and a chance for the match day squad to put their hands up for Test selection."

Tickets for the fixture go on pre-sale on Tuesday November 3,with supporters able to register their interest at lionsrugby.com/Vodafone-1888-Cup from today. Vodafone customers will be able to benefit from access to tickets and giveaways via the VeryMe loyalty programme.

Online Editors