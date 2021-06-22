Lions team talking points: Full house for the Irish, no English starters and a eventful day for the Scots

Warren Gatland has named his first Lions team of the 2021 tour for this Saturday's warm-up game against Japan at Murrayfield. Here are the major talking points from the selection.

Full house for the Irish

All seven Irish players currently involved in the touring party are in the 23-man matchday squad - with six set to start. Tadhg Furlong is the sole Irish player held in reserve - and he is arguably the leading candidate among them for a starting test place. Iain Henderson, Tadhg Beirne and Jack Conan are in the starting pack to face Japan, while Conor Murray and centre duo Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki are all in the backline.

Despite impressing the coaches and having his stay in the training camp extended, Gatland has opted against using Ireland and Leinster hooker Ronan Kelleher this weekend.

Early opportunity for the Irish

One benefit to the Irish players having their season curtailed earlier than usual by the Rainbow Cup is that they have been able to train fully with the Lions squad since their training camp began in Jersey. That means not only an early chance to impress the coaching staff, but now a brilliant opportunity to stake a claim for greater involvement later on with a strong showing on Saturday.

With very few players looking like nailed-on starters at this juncture, the earlier you get your chance, the better.

No English starters

The flip side of the Irish situation is that no English player starts this weekend, in part due to club commitments. The Saracens quintet only joined up with the squad this week, while Exeter players won't be released to the Lions until after this weekend's Gallagher Premiership final against Harelquins.

While Saracens duo Jamie George and Owen Farrell are on the bench this weekend, the Exeter contingent could struggle to displace test-jersey rivals if they get off to a hot start on Saturday.

Read More

Big chance for Biggar

With Conor Murray currently looking like the probable test scrum-half, Wales ten Dan Biggar is given the first crack at forming a winning combination at half-back with the Irish nine. Although he toured in 2017, Biggar struggled to get ahead of Farrell and Johnny Sexton in New Zealand, but after leading Wales to the Six Nations this year, he is in with a brilliant chance of featuring more prominently in South Africa.

Big day for Scotland

Scotland have sent their largest collection of players to the Lions since the 1989 tour to Australia and have five men involved for this weekend's game. It will be a special moment for props Rory Sutherland and Zander Fagerson, flanker Hamish Watson and wing Duhan van der Merwe, who will all start in front of their home supporters at Murrayfield, while Ali Price will feature off the bench.

A Scotsman hasn't started a Lions test since Tom Smith ran out at loosehead in Australia in 2001, but Scotland fans will be hoping that changes in 2021 - and this Saturday could be crucial in that regard.