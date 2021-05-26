Lions squad meet up for the first time in London with Warren Gatland

Tadhg Furlong at the Lions' Administration Day ahead of the 2021 tour to South Africa. Photo: INPHO/Billy Stickland

The Lions met for the first time in London today as Warren Gatland and his 37-man squad step up their preparations for the upcoming tour of South Africa.

A month out from their farewell game against Japan in Murrayfield, the tourists held a squad meeting where Gatland outlined his initial expectations before their daunting trip to face the world champions on home soil.

Ireland's eight-strong Lions contingent of Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, Conor Murray, Andrew Porter, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan and Iain Henderson were in attendance.

As well as that scene-setting meeting, the players went through the regular administration day where they were fitted for their kit, suits and gum-shields, got their head-shots taken and did their walk-ups for the broadcasters to be used during the tour.

A view of Tadhg Furlong's Lions kit for the tour to South Africa. Photo: INPHO/Billy Stickland

A view of Tadhg Furlong's Lions kit for the tour to South Africa. Photo: INPHO/Billy Stickland

The one-day get-together will give Ireland's eight Lions a taste of what's to come.

When they next come together, the Lions will be in full tour mode when they gather for a 10-day training camp in Jersey before the Japan game on June 26.

After that, they depart for South Africa where they'll take on the Emirates Lions at Ellis Park in their first of eight games on tour on July 3.