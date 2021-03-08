Lions set to discuss adding women's tour to rugby calendar

Béibhinn Parsons of Ireland would be one of the players hoping to feature if a women's Lion tour is added to the calendar. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Lions sponsor Royal London are investigating the feasibility of adding a women's tour to the rota.

Given the lack of depth in the women's game – South Africa, for example, are not ranked amongst the world’s leading nations – it may be some years before the proposals are ironed out.

There will also be difficulties given that some European nations are professional – like England and France – which may lead to problems in terms of getting access to part-time players.

However, the sport is open to this exciting proposal and it may be the case that the tours do not exactly mirror those of the men, allowing them space to breathe.

Last year, Lions Managing director Ben Calveley confirmed it was a case of "when not if" there is a Lions’ women’s team. France could be an option for a tour given the strength of their international and club game.

The Barbarians have recently added a female element to their international calendar.

Irish trio Sene Naoupu, Claire Molloy and Hannah Casey all featured in a clash against England two years ago, which was played on the same day as a men’s match.

Ex-Ireland internationals Paula Fitzpatrick and Gill Bourke were in a Barbarians squad that beat USA 34-33 in Colarado earlier that year, following on from wins against Munster and the British Army since launching a women’s team in 2017. Former Ireland captain Fiona Coghlan skippered the first ever side at Thomond Park, while Sophie Spence, Nora Stapleton, Marie Louise Reilly, Ailis Egan, Tanya Rosser, Jackie Shiels and Edel McMahon have also played for the Barbarians.

Online Editors