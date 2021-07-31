| 15.3°C Dublin

Lions series is still alive but tactically the game is in intensive care

Brendan Fanning

Cheslin Kolbe of South Africa is shown a yellow card by referee Ben O'Keeffe after a tackle on Conor Murray. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images Expand

This is what happens when the stakes are stratospheric. This is what happens when the tone has been set by a unique media campaign putting acute pressure on the home team and the refereeing team whose every word is recorded and whose every decision is replayed and analysed. In circumstances like this the chances are remote of a watchable game breaking out.

Was it compelling? Yes, chess with violence has its attractions, but the staggering amount of time gobbled up by the moves on the chess board, with endless reviews, made you wonder about the value of it all. To add to the grim spectacle the scrummage adopted a sequence of huff, puff, chat — repeat — crouch, bind, set. This is high end rugby and it was unreal.

Equally the chances of the key moment occurring without the involvement of the officials were nil. As a measure of how many patients in rugby might die as doctors differ, consider the views of the team on the ground — referee Ben O’Keeffe, Nic Berry and next weekend’s lucky man in the middle, Mathieu Raynal — against those of studio ref, Nigel Owens.

