This is what happens when the stakes are stratospheric. This is what happens when the tone has been set by a unique media campaign putting acute pressure on the home team and the refereeing team whose every word is recorded and whose every decision is replayed and analysed. In circumstances like this the chances are remote of a watchable game breaking out.

Was it compelling? Yes, chess with violence has its attractions, but the staggering amount of time gobbled up by the moves on the chess board, with endless reviews, made you wonder about the value of it all. To add to the grim spectacle the scrummage adopted a sequence of huff, puff, chat — repeat — crouch, bind, set. This is high end rugby and it was unreal.

Equally the chances of the key moment occurring without the involvement of the officials were nil. As a measure of how many patients in rugby might die as doctors differ, consider the views of the team on the ground — referee Ben O’Keeffe, Nic Berry and next weekend’s lucky man in the middle, Mathieu Raynal — against those of studio ref, Nigel Owens.

The Welshman said the excellent Lukhanyo Am had no control of the ball in getting it from the air to the ground. The men on site said different. Handré Pollard’s conversion points pretty much killed the game with 20 minutes left.

There was much to admire in the efficiency of the Springboks in squeezing the Lions in the air and squeezing them on the ground. But it took us an hour of game time and almost twice that in real time to get to that point. That doesn’t seem like a reasonable trade-off.

En route it was brutal stuff played in an awful atmosphere. Thankfully there were no well-lubricated punters on hand or who knows how it would have developed. It will take a radical turnaround to get all these lads together over a beer (that’s how Test series usually wrap up) next Saturday night.

Even without the ante being upped the most reliable reference point was the World Cup meeting between Wales and South Africa two years ago, featuring lots of the same characters on and off the field. Warren Gatland and Rassie Erasmus in the coaches’ boxes, Dan Bigger and Pollard on the field. At the time we thought it was an exercise in risk-aversion aided and abetted by a kicking tee. It was flash compared to this.

If you were from World Rugby you’d drive by and pretend it never happened. Leave aside the minor detail that tactically the game is in intensive care, and focus on the stuff that can end up in court.

They have been busily preparing a case to prove they are doing everything in their power to make the game safer. Last week wasn’t a solid plank in that defence, with referee Berry and TMO Marius Jonker reckoning Hamish Watson hadn’t committed a yellow or red card offence in tip tackling Willie le Roux. The South African fullback must have carried that grievance into this second Test. He was plain angry a lot of the time last night.

The first half decision to leave Cheslin Kolbe on the field after a head high shot on Tom Curry seemed strange. The follow-up some time later, when the same player took Conor Murray out in the air, for only a yellow card, was off the charts.

The irony was that Kolbe was South Africa’s only interesting calling card in the opening half hour. When they got himself and Pieter Steph du Toit together down the right side their countryman in red, Duhan van der Merwe, looked very uncomfortable. Surely the wing who was so effective a week ago will be spared the bother of togging out again on this tour.

For Gatland it’s a tricky choice: does he stick to what he knows best, winning a game of inches? Or does he pick a team to play with tempo and challenge a home side who, by Saturday, will feel they have played their way into match fitness. The inches version didn’t win in the World Cup and didn’t win here when the scales were adjusted after the first Test. Even with local hero Du Toit off the field the Lions couldn’t make capital off it.

Last week they trailed at the break and rallied immediately. A week on that was put back to front. The last quarter was an exercise in the South Africans feeling even better with each play, their setpiece looking rock solid and a source of penalties. What could be better?

Even the breaking ball went their way when it shouldn’t have. At one point Robbie Henshaw — very good again — got his hands to a ball he was chasing only to see the Lions lose about 40 metres, with South Africa restarting with a lineout. In the circumstances, to have Mako Vunipola, Tadhg Furlong and Courtney Lawes doing so well on the ball, it was a killer for Gatland to have so little to show for it. His team were shot down in the air and, eventually, blitzed in the trenches.

Unlike the last five Lions tours to South Africa the series is still alive with one Test to play. The damage to confidence and morale for the tourists, however, means it doesn’t quite feel that way. The change in everything from the run of good calls from the referee to the extra game under the Boks’ belts makes this as steep a climb as any.