Lions rolled up sleeves and landed blows

If you tuned in last night to watch free-flowing rugby, you were always unlikely to be satisfied. That requires two sides to play ball, and despite Gatland picking a team to attack, the Boks are set up differently.

They are the most predictable team in world rugby. It’s simple but not easy, a game plan that suits their talent pool perfectly. Big physical men who love collisions combined with strong kickers across the park. They also love a plan and have the discipline to follow it to the final whistle.

The genius is uniting a squad that in the past has been divided, and the World Cup win cemented their belief in how they play. The weakness is if they have to chase a game it’s not as effective because their attack is set up to score from pressure rather than creativity.

Despite the lay-off since the World Cup, cohesion was not going to be an issue. Instead, it was match fitness. Captain Siya Kolisi was one of several starters who recently had Covid, with obvious effects. But they will improve, quickly.

Gatland said last week this was the most difficult Lions selection he has ever been involved in, but I was surprised that the five warm-up matches hadn’t been used to build up combinations for the Tests.

Of the key ones, only Robbie Henshaw and Elliot Daly had started together on this tour. This lack of cohesion was evident in the first half when the Springboks were dominant and coasting.

The plan for the Lions had been to play with tempo, but you need ball and a solid setpiece first.

The Lions lineout creaked in the first half with an overthrow and another not straight, plus the Bok scrum was able to milk penalties allowing them to win the territory battle, with Handré Pollard kicking the points to put them 12-3 up at the interval.

I think the half-time talk from Gatland was the most important of his career.

The changes worked instantly with Alun-Wyn Jones turning down shots at goal immediately after half-time to kick into the corner, which led to Luke Cowan-Dickie’s mauled try.

The worm started to turn.

Read More

Then they stopped trying to attack from ball won at the front of the lineout, which had suited the Boks’ defence in the first half. The Lions still threw to the front but set up a target closer to the lineout and looked to kick to contest. That changed the tone.

They were much more pragmatic in their approach and started to hunt Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi with accurate contestable kicks and great air pressure whereas in the first half the Boks were hunting Duhan van der Merwe and Stuart Hogg in particular.

The other key area was the scrum. It was widely felt that the Boks’ replacement front row was the stronger scrummaging unit but incredibly the Lions managed to change Nic Berry’s opinion on who was dominant. It was a critical swing. Mako Vunipola made a big difference off the bench.

They also tidied up their discipline.

The Boks were picture perfect in the first half but started to make some errors as their discipline dropped.

Number eight Kwagga Smith had two big mistakes and Pieter-Steph du Toit was penalised twice trying to stop Lions’ lineout drives.

The way the game unfolded we can’t say for certain if Gregor Townsend has worked out how to break down this Springbok defence.

Henshaw made the only line break in the first half but there was nothing elaborate or cunning in any of the Lions’ setpiece attack. I don’t mind waiting another week though to find out, to be honest.

The first Test was about winning and it’s hard to run away from a fight against the Boks.

The Lions rolled up their sleeves and have landed a significant blow. Same again next week and the blow will be fatal.