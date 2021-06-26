Lions ratings: Dan Biggar and Robbie Henshaw stand out as Warren Gatland's men make winning start

Robbie Henshaw got on the score-sheet for the Lions in the 28-10 win over Japan. Reuters/Lee Smith

Here is how the Lions players rated in the 28-10 win over Japan at Murrayfield.

Liam Williams: Took a blow to the face in the second half and was replaced by Anthony Watson just after the hour, but he staked a credible claim in the battle for the Test 15 jersey. 7/10

Josh Adams: Showed great footwork to find his way to the line for the first try of the match. 7

Robbie Henshaw: Picked his line well to charge over for the Lions’ third try and generally looked bright when the team were in attacking positions. He was also the team’s top tackler, making 16 with a 100 per cent success rate. 8

Bundee Aki: Offered a great demonstration of his power to slice through the Japanese defence in the build-up to the opening try. 7

Duhan Van Der Merwe: Hauled Kotaro Matsushima into touch as the Japanese livewire threatened to deal the Lions an early blow and added a try later in the first half while gaining more metres than any of his team-mates. 8

Dan Biggar: Put in a faultless display from the tee in an all-around excellent performance and was a vocal figure after skipper Alun Wyn Jones departed through injury. 9

Conor Murray: His kick was charged down to put the Lions under pressure shortly after going in front, but he was also involved in three of his side’s tries before being replaced. 7

Rory Sutherland: A solid display from the Edinburgh prop, who was withdrawn after 50 minutes. 6

Ken Owens: Took on the captaincy when Jones left the field and will be delighted that the Lions won all 15 of their line-outs while he was on the field. 7

Tadhg Furlong: Started all three Tests in New Zealand four years ago and did his chances of making the team no harm here, with a determined carry early in the second half among his highlights. 7

Iain Henderson: Only Henshaw made more tackles than the Ulster lock. 7

Alun Wyn Jones (capt): The Lions skipper was forced off with an apparent shoulder injury after only seven minutes. N/A

Tadhg Beirne: Exploited a gap in the defence to sprint under the posts for the Lions’ fourth try. 7

Justin Tipuric: Followed his Ospreys colleague Jones down the tunnel after 20 minutes in another concerning development for coach Warren Gatland. 6

Jack Conan: Completed more carries than any other player in a Lions jersey but also took a knock 10 minutes from time, leaving his side to end the match with 14 men. 8

Replacements: Courtney Lawes came on for Jones but fumbled an attempt to touch down six minutes into the second half. Taulupe Faletau replaced Tipuric and performed well in his less familiar position of flanker, allowing Conan to continue at number eight. Kyle Sinckler, Wyn Jones, Jamie George, Owen Farrell, Ali Price and Watson also came off the bench.