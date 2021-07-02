Only the luckiest children get to watch history and then later become part of it.

In 1997, 13-year-old Jamie Heaslip spent the summer at Coláiste na Rinne in the Waterford Gaeltacht, but the moment that changed his life would not take place within the classroom walls. Once a week, a friend and his family would take him to their house in Dunmore East and, one particular Sunday, they had a VHS recording of the first Test match in ‘97.

“I remember watching Matt Dawson and that outrageous dummy and just falling in love with this type of Everest,” he says.

“And you think it will never come true for you, it’s not tangible, you’re just a kid who loves rugby. But then it happens, and you’re playing the world champions in 2009, like all the boys will be doing this summer.”

And so it seems rather apt that Heaslip completes the circle, returning to South Africa to witness a third Lions tour in a PR guise, not from as distant a vantage point as the first, yet not so intimately intense as the second.

As we speak, he is actually staying in the same hotel as Warren Gatland’s touring party. But a text to a former colleague suggesting a coffee received a predictably pandemic response. Not a hope.

“They are literally in a bubble and not allowed to leave the two floors they are on. So they really are in it together. They are building a moat around themselves.

“They can’t even see their family. They need to create what gets them through it. It will make or break them. And then they have to deliver.”

The bonding began in Jersey last week and, even though sequestered within their hotel, they had an almighty blow-up and sing-song.

A bit like the famous ‘Enfield entente’ in 2008 which preceded an Irish Grand Slam, a squad doesn’t necessarily have to leave the room to go to places beyond their imagining.

It obviously takes a special player to make a Lions tour but being a special character helps, too; for every Jonny Wilkinson, there must be a Donncha O’Callaghan.

Heaslip wasn’t a fresh-faced kid in ‘09 – he was 25 – but neither was he a grizzled veteran.

“I flew out the morning after beating the crap out of a few of my new team-mates in a Heineken Cup final for Leinster,” he recalls of a glorious Murrayfield day when he was drunk before he left the showers.

Luke Fitzgerald had to batter down the apartment door at 5.30am. A rather less well-known addendum to the tale is Ian McGeechan’s reaction.

“I’d be worried if you didn’t turn up in that state,” said the canny Scot. Heaslip would play a key role in ‘09.

“You earn the respect on the field. I’m still tipsy on a Sunday but you have to bench on a Wednesday and then start the following Saturday.

“And the Irish guys will feel that now, knowing they have such a short window to take that chance. Getting on a tour is tough but getting a start is even tougher.

“I always say ‘09 was the last old school tour. The tone was we’re here as a group and every game involved a few beers. 2013 was a bit more professional and clinical.”

He felt the brunt then, infamously, as Brian O’Driscoll was not the only Irishman dropped for that final test.

In a subsequent interview, he said he was “pissed off” to be dropped but the intimation that he had gone “off tour” wasn’t accurate.

“You’re just upset because you’re not selected, right? Drico is an iconic figure so it was always skewed towards him.

“But you park it. You’re told on a Tuesday and you front up on a Thursday. They didn’t need us on the Friday so you do everything you can to support them.

“You’re still unhappy not to be involved but still you’re part of the only winning Lions series since ’97 so I feel lucky to be amongst that category.”

The 1000th Irish international was also the 760th Lion; when he arrived for his first match-day, a plaque above his seat bore all the names of those who had preceded him as a No 8 . Telfer. Davies. Quinnell. Richards. And Heaslip.

“I text Jack Conan when he got called up to tell him to make sure to bring that plaque home with him. It’s so special. It shows the air of history you’re breathing in.”

“Jamie Heaslip is celebrating The Spirit of Rugby as a brand ambassador for The Famous Grouse, the Official Whisky Sponsor of The British & Irish Lions and the Springboks. The campaign seeks to celebrate the unique sportsmanship and camaraderie which makes the sport of rugby so great for both players and fans. For further information or to join the conversation, please visit @TheFamousGrouseUK on social media.”