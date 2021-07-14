Liam Williams 4

Brought in late after Josh Adams withdrew and only lasted 14 minutes due to a head injury.

Louis Rees-Zammit 5

Came within inches of a try but otherwise the Lions couldn’t really get him into space.

Chris Harris 4

The Scot was brought down to earth by the step up in class. He wasn’t alone in struggling.

Expand Close British & Irish Lions centre Bundee Aki runs at the South Africa 'A' defence. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp British & Irish Lions centre Bundee Aki runs at the South Africa 'A' defence. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Bundee Aki 5

Conceded an early penalty and wasn’t overly influential before half-time but enjoyed a much better second half.

Anthony Watson 7

Aerially superb and dangerous with the ball, he looked a certain Test starter before his worrying injury.

Read More

Owen Farrell 4

A late call-up, he looked off the pace. On the back-foot, Farrell made big errors on a damaging night.

Expand Close Conor Murray of the British & Irish Lions is tackled by Willie le Roux of South Africa 'A'. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Conor Murray of the British & Irish Lions is tackled by Willie le Roux of South Africa 'A'. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Conor Murray 5

Behind a beaten pack, the captain struggled at times in the first half but upped his game hugely after the break.

Wyn Jones 7

Quietly effective in everything he does and looks set to have a Test involvement if his injury isn’t serious.

Ken Owens 7

Accurate out of touch and was prominent in the loose, a strong performance.

Kyle Sinckler 6

Needed to do more in the loose, but he did his part in tight and in the scrum.

Maro Itoje 6

Bullied in the first half, he thrived against a tiring pack after the break. The Lions need that for 80 minutes.

Iain Henderson 5

The arrival of Alun-Wyn Jones is ominous for the Ulsterman who struggled in the first half.

Josh Navidi 4

Out-muscled. Had very little influence at ruck-time and the Lions lacked Beirne or Lawes’ height.

Tom Curry 6

Probably did enough to earn the starting spot with a powerful second half.

Taulupe Faletau 5

A classy runner in the loose, he is likely to start the Tests but didn’t have his best day in contact.

Warren Gatland 4

The strategy of tapping penalties didn’t work and the Lions will need a lot more to beat the ’Boks.

Bench impact 6

Elliot Daly’s error led to the ’Boks’ all-important second try, but Adam Beard led a powerful pack effort off the bench.