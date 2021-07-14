Liam Williams 4
Brought in late after Josh Adams withdrew and only lasted 14 minutes due to a head injury.
Louis Rees-Zammit 5
Came within inches of a try but otherwise the Lions couldn’t really get him into space.
Chris Harris 4
The Scot was brought down to earth by the step up in class. He wasn’t alone in struggling.
Bundee Aki 5
Conceded an early penalty and wasn’t overly influential before half-time but enjoyed a much better second half.
Anthony Watson 7
Aerially superb and dangerous with the ball, he looked a certain Test starter before his worrying injury.
Owen Farrell 4
A late call-up, he looked off the pace. On the back-foot, Farrell made big errors on a damaging night.
Conor Murray 5
Behind a beaten pack, the captain struggled at times in the first half but upped his game hugely after the break.
Wyn Jones 7
Quietly effective in everything he does and looks set to have a Test involvement if his injury isn’t serious.
Ken Owens 7
Accurate out of touch and was prominent in the loose, a strong performance.
Kyle Sinckler 6
Needed to do more in the loose, but he did his part in tight and in the scrum.
Maro Itoje 6
Bullied in the first half, he thrived against a tiring pack after the break. The Lions need that for 80 minutes.
Iain Henderson 5
The arrival of Alun-Wyn Jones is ominous for the Ulsterman who struggled in the first half.
Josh Navidi 4
Out-muscled. Had very little influence at ruck-time and the Lions lacked Beirne or Lawes’ height.
Tom Curry 6
Probably did enough to earn the starting spot with a powerful second half.
Taulupe Faletau 5
A classy runner in the loose, he is likely to start the Tests but didn’t have his best day in contact.
Warren Gatland 4
The strategy of tapping penalties didn’t work and the Lions will need a lot more to beat the ’Boks.
Bench impact 6
Elliot Daly’s error led to the ’Boks’ all-important second try, but Adam Beard led a powerful pack effort off the bench.