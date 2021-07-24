| 17°C Dublin

Lions player ratings: Jack Conan the standout Irish performer as Lawes and Itoje stand tall in first test win

Jack Conan in action against the Springboks. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings Expand

Here is how the Lions players rated in the 22-17 win over the Springboks.

Stuart Hogg 7

Controlled the back-field well and used his booming right boot to good effect. Happy to step up as playmaker and looked a threat in limited space.

Anthony Watson 7

The Lions' most dangerous player, his dancing feet helped ease the pressure, but his side were unable to make better use of him throughout.

Elliot Daly 4

On the end of a shuddering early hit, which set the tone for a poor performance that included missed tackles, penalty concessions and a missed shot at goal.

Robbie Henshaw 7

Coughed up a penalty and will be frustrated he couldn't take advantage of a searing break before the break but he recovered well and brought his usual aggression.

Duhan van der Merwe 6

Didn't get much of a chance to open up but he worked his socks off and did his part on the less glamorous kick-chase side of things.

Dan Biggar 7

Struggled to bring control on the back of the Boks smothering him and after missing a first-half penalty, he recomposed himself to kick his goals.

Ali Price 7

Rewarded the faith shown in him and while he wasn't perfect, his accurate box-kicking caused the Boks real problems until he made way.

Rory Sutherland 5

Late replacement for the injured Wyn Jones and buckled under the scrum pressure on half-time before being called ashore. Under major pressure for his starting place.

Luke Cowan-Dickie 6

Recovered from a shaky start out of touch to find his lineout jumper at just the right time before scoring off the back of the ensuing maul to spark the comeback.

Tadhg Furlong 7

Big shift from the Wexford native, who thrives on the biggest stage. Won an important scrum penalty before sticking to the task against an entirely new front-row.

Maro Itoje 9

Set out his stall with a big turnover and followed it up by forcing a penalty. Has a world-class ability to come with vital plays and he did so again. Immense.

Alun Wyn Jones 7

Capped a remarkable recovery from a dislocated shoulder by leading his side well. Brave decision to go for the corner just after the break paid off fully.

Courtney Lawes 8

Really grew as a force as the game wore on. Justified his selection with powerful tackles as well as some more subtle touches in open play. Excellent.

Jack Conan 8

Although space was at a premium, the Wicklow man was a constant threat out wide, where he is at his best. Fronted up well to his biggest test.

Tom Curry 4

Conceded three silly early penalties and was lucky not to have been binned for a late tackle. Off the pace and replaced before the hour mark.

Replacements

The back-up front-row Ken Owens (6), Mako Vunipola (7) and Kyle Sinckler (6) won a huge scrum penalty. Hamish Watson (5) was blessed to avoid a card for a dangerous tackle, Owen Farrell (6) kicked a late penalty as he linked well with Conor Murray (6). Liam Williams (5) breathed a sigh of relief after misjudging an aerial contest while Tadhg Beirne (5) got his Lions Test debut late on.

