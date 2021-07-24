Lions player ratings: Jack Conan the standout Irish performer as Lawes and Itoje stand tall in first test win

Here is how the Lions players rated in the 22-17 win over the Springboks.
Stuart Hogg 7
Controlled the back-field well and used his booming right boot to good effect. Happy to step up as playmaker and looked a threat in limited space.
Anthony Watson 7
The Lions' most dangerous player, his dancing feet helped ease the pressure, but his side were unable to make better use of him throughout.
Elliot Daly 4
On the end of a shuddering early hit, which set the tone for a poor performance that included missed tackles, penalty concessions and a missed shot at goal.
Robbie Henshaw 7
Coughed up a penalty and will be frustrated he couldn't take advantage of a searing break before the break but he recovered well and brought his usual aggression.
Duhan van der Merwe 6
Didn't get much of a chance to open up but he worked his socks off and did his part on the less glamorous kick-chase side of things.
Dan Biggar 7
Struggled to bring control on the back of the Boks smothering him and after missing a first-half penalty, he recomposed himself to kick his goals.
Ali Price 7
Rewarded the faith shown in him and while he wasn't perfect, his accurate box-kicking caused the Boks real problems until he made way.
Rory Sutherland 5
Late replacement for the injured Wyn Jones and buckled under the scrum pressure on half-time before being called ashore. Under major pressure for his starting place.
Luke Cowan-Dickie 6
Recovered from a shaky start out of touch to find his lineout jumper at just the right time before scoring off the back of the ensuing maul to spark the comeback.
Tadhg Furlong 7
Big shift from the Wexford native, who thrives on the biggest stage. Won an important scrum penalty before sticking to the task against an entirely new front-row.
Maro Itoje 9
Set out his stall with a big turnover and followed it up by forcing a penalty. Has a world-class ability to come with vital plays and he did so again. Immense.
Alun Wyn Jones 7
Capped a remarkable recovery from a dislocated shoulder by leading his side well. Brave decision to go for the corner just after the break paid off fully.
Courtney Lawes 8
Really grew as a force as the game wore on. Justified his selection with powerful tackles as well as some more subtle touches in open play. Excellent.
Jack Conan 8
Although space was at a premium, the Wicklow man was a constant threat out wide, where he is at his best. Fronted up well to his biggest test.
Tom Curry 4
Conceded three silly early penalties and was lucky not to have been binned for a late tackle. Off the pace and replaced before the hour mark.
Replacements
The back-up front-row Ken Owens (6), Mako Vunipola (7) and Kyle Sinckler (6) won a huge scrum penalty. Hamish Watson (5) was blessed to avoid a card for a dangerous tackle, Owen Farrell (6) kicked a late penalty as he linked well with Conor Murray (6). Liam Williams (5) breathed a sigh of relief after misjudging an aerial contest while Tadhg Beirne (5) got his Lions Test debut late on.