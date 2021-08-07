Lions player ratings: Irish perform well as South Africa secure series 

Jack Conan of British and Irish Lions in action against Eben Etzebeth of South Africa

Liam Williams 3

Settled into it with a superb overhead take, but he will have nightmares about not passing to Adams out wide, as well as his missed tackle on Kolbe.

Josh Adams 6

Lively throughout as he looked to involve himself in the play as often as possible by coming off his wing. Denied a run-in try by his Welsh team-mate.

Robbie Henshaw 7

Came up with a big play to win a crucial late penalty. Crunching tackle on Damian de Allende was the highlight of a typically excellent defensive display.

Bundee Aki 6

Pinged for a high tackle early on which was the first of three penalty concessions. That aside, he carried relentlessly over the gain-line to put his side on the front foot.

Duhan van der Merwe 6

Looked dangerous any time the Lions were able to get the powerful winger on the ball. Used his pace and power to beat five defenders.

Finn Russell 8

On for the injured Dan Biggar after 11 minutes and made a big impact, as he played flat to the line, varied the point of attack and kicked well.

Ali Price 5

Played his part in helping speed up the tempo of the play without ever fully convincing. His last act was a knock on which summed it up.

Wyn Jones 5

Started well at scrum time, but then appeared to pick up a back issue and was penalised at two scrums in quick succession before being replaced.

Ken Owens 6

Brought in to help solidify the set-piece and did his job well. Popped with a maul try and worked his socks off until he was called ashore.

Tadhg Furlong 7

Much more like it from the Wexford man. Had the edge in the scrum battle, excellent around the maul and breakdown, while he got on the ball on several occasions.

Maro Itoje 7

Coughed up a costly penalty for holding on inside the South Africa 22 but his physicality up front was as vital as ever.

Alun Wyn Jones 5

Set out his stall by opting for the corner and although it worked the first time around, the big calls didn't pay off thereafter. Ran out of steam.

Courtney Lawes 7

Pinged for holding on while deep in South Africa territory just before the break. Helped stifle the Boks' maul in a hard-working shift.

Jack Conan 7

The Wicklow native's sniping break and offload set up the attack that led to the Lions' first try. Another assured all-round performance to cap off a fine Series.

Tom Curry 4

No doubting his quality but he concedes too many costly penalties. Pinged at a maul as the Lions were marching towards the try line and was penalised again later on.

Replacements

Conor Murray (4) captained the Lions for the final 20 minutes. Luke Cowan-Dickie (3) was brushed off by Kolbe before the replacement front-row Mako Vunipola (3) and Kyle Sinckler (3) twice buckled under the Boks scrum pressure, crucially when the hosts were under their own posts. Sam Simmonds (4) and Adam Beard (4) couldn't turn the tide.