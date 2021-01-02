Lions organisers to keep options open for 2021 South Africa tour

The British and Irish Lions will take a 'wait and see' approach to their 2021 tour of South Africa amid the ongoing problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released today, Lions managing director Ben Calveley said the organisers are in "constant dialogue" with their South African counterparts to plot the best path forward.

"As you would expect, we are progressing with our plans based on the latest information available to us," said Calveley.

"However, given the uncertainty that continues to be caused by the coronavirus pandemic both in South Africa, as well as the UK and Ireland, we are very aware of the need to make a timely decision on the best way forward; not least so that we can provide clarity to supporters booked to travel to South Africa next summer, or those thinking of making the trip.

"To date, the Lions Board has had repeated meetings to discuss all scenarios available and is in constant dialogue. It will meet throughout January and into February, if required, to review all relevant information and data. After further consultation with SA Rugby, we will update on the outcome of these meetings in due course.

"In the meantime, we continue regular discussion with our partners in the UK, Ireland and South Africa, including the British High Commission in Pretoria, the Irish Embassy and various government departments, to ascertain as much information as possible on this fast-evolving, complex situation."

Online Editors