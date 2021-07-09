| 14.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Lions need to forget about these risky, meaningless games against South African sides

Neil Francis

There is far too much money at stake for tour to be cancelled so Warren Gatland must get his priorities right and ensure his players aren’t undercooked for Springboks

Lions' head coach Warren Gatland during the captain's run at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Steve Haag/PA Wire Expand
Easy pickings: Duhan van der Merwe strolls in for a try against the Sharks on Wednesday – the Scotland wing bagged a hat-trick during the Lions&rsquo; eight-try rout against the Durbanbased side, who they will face again tomorrow GETTY Expand

Close

Lions' head coach Warren Gatland during the captain's run at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Steve Haag/PA Wire

Lions' head coach Warren Gatland during the captain's run at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Steve Haag/PA Wire

Easy pickings: Duhan van der Merwe strolls in for a try against the Sharks on Wednesday – the Scotland wing bagged a hat-trick during the Lions&rsquo; eight-try rout against the Durbanbased side, who they will face again tomorrow GETTY

Easy pickings: Duhan van der Merwe strolls in for a try against the Sharks on Wednesday – the Scotland wing bagged a hat-trick during the Lions’ eight-try rout against the Durbanbased side, who they will face again tomorrow GETTY

/

Lions' head coach Warren Gatland during the captain's run at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Steve Haag/PA Wire

In October 2019, at the World Cup in Japan, the world’s press were getting themselves into a bit of a tizzy. Typhoon Hagibis was just about to hit the Japanese mainland and would be the most destructive typhoon to hit them in 60 years.

This natural calamity, on the back of a 5.7 Richter scale earthquake, had sucked everyone in a frenzy of blame and counter-blame. Whose idea was it to play the World Cup in such a dangerous part of the world? The whole thing was a disaster.

The England v France game, which was a dead rubber, was cancelled. The Canada v Namibia game, which was of no significance unless you were Canadian or Namibian, was also cancelled.

Related topics

More On British & Irish Lions

Most Watched

Privacy