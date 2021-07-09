Lions need to forget about these risky, meaningless games against South African sides

In October 2019, at the World Cup in Japan, the world’s press were getting themselves into a bit of a tizzy. Typhoon Hagibis was just about to hit the Japanese mainland and would be the most destructive typhoon to hit them in 60 years.

This natural calamity, on the back of a 5.7 Richter scale earthquake, had sucked everyone in a frenzy of blame and counter-blame. Whose idea was it to play the World Cup in such a dangerous part of the world? The whole thing was a disaster.

The England v France game, which was a dead rubber, was cancelled. The Canada v Namibia game, which was of no significance unless you were Canadian or Namibian, was also cancelled.

Italy were also due to play New Zealand and if they had beaten the All Blacks by 60 points they would have qualified for the knockout stages. The match was therefore of no consequence either despite the Italians complaining to the contrary that if the All Blacks had needed 60 points the match would have been played.

The typhoon passed, there were, as you would expect, fatalities but the World Cup moved on into the quarter-final stage and nobody remembered the name of the typhoon until I reminded you just now.

There were three matches cancelled. Tickets had to be refunded and the TV people and their sponsors missed out on live sporting TV. Never mind the whole thing was insured.

Event insurance is a great little product. Nobody lost a penny and that World Cup went on to be a fantastic commercial and playing success.

The world media are in another tizzy as we speak. The Lions tour is a fiasco. It’s a disaster.

Whose idea was it to tour here, right here, right now? The tour may be in the balance, but the key issue is whether they have event insurance.

I have not officially asked that question, but I would suspect no insurance company in their right mind would consider underwriting the risk of a cancelled tour in the middle of a Covid-19 pandemic – particularly one being held in South Africa.

And so, until the Lions and the Springboks are unable to field 23 fit and healthy players in a stadium somewhere in South Africa then the tour will go ahead because contracts have been signed, television companies have made commitments, sponsors have made commitments.

There is well over €30m in play here and I suspect none of it is recoverable if the tour is cancelled.

You may think there are more important factors at play here. If that figure was €3m that may have been the case, but for €30m, with the South African Rugby Union in dire financial straits, the tour will be going ahead.

If you also look at the company involved, the British and Irish Lions DAC, you will find that the firm running the Lions is also in dreadful financial straits. They must play this tour to remain financially viable.

I think most people with flesh in the game wanted this tour to happen and at the time that the decision was made to play in South Africa the virus levels were at relatively low numbers.

On the continent of Africa, you can never be sure of anything. There is barely a vaccination programme worthy of the name in any part of Africa and reportage levels would also be at the very best unreliable.

Two months after the decision was made to travel and play, South Africa’s third wave has ramped up to become a major issue. It was always going to be a gamble but one that was worth taking.

If you consider the level of sporting activity around the world now – particularly the developed world – then it does not seem like it is that much of a gamble. All you must do is be ultra-professional about your precautions and observe all the protocols in relation to the bubble that both teams live in and God willing – and that is the rub – everything will be OK.

In May, I asked the Lions management if everybody being vaccinated, and the answer was an affirmative.

In a troubling admission yesterday, Lions management stated that everybody was not vaccinated, which I find unbelievable.

We all know that the vaccination won’t stop you picking up the virus, but it can limit the damage that a fit and healthy athlete would suffer and maybe put that player in a position to play again relatively quickly after picking up the virus.

Nobody is likely to die or become gravely ill as a result but there are no guarantees.

The bottom line here is that the Lions have left themselves open for some serious criticism. How could they not travel without everybody being vaccinated? That is the foundation stone of travelling in the first place.

We are far enough away from the Test series to be reasonably certain both teams will field a healthy 23-man squad.

Easy pickings: Duhan van der Merwe strolls in for a try against the Sharks on Wednesday – the Scotland wing bagged a hat-trick during the Lions' eight-try rout against the Durbanbased side, who they will face again tomorrow GETTY

Easy pickings: Duhan van der Merwe strolls in for a try against the Sharks on Wednesday – the Scotland wing bagged a hat-trick during the Lions' eight-try rout against the Durbanbased side, who they will face again tomorrow GETTY

Given the quality of the two sides that the Lions have played against – the Sigma Lions and the C Cell Sharks, who they are facing again tomorrow – is there any point in playing these matches given the risks of another virus outbreak?



What is the point in playing the Sharks again tomorrow, three days after the Lions – despite their chaotic preparations – put them away with ease?



Billy Idol had a hit with a song called Dancing with Myself:

Dancing with myself, oh-oh

Dancing with myself

When there’s nothing to lose and there’s nothing to prove

Well I’m dancing with myself



The Lions, if they are looking for a meaningful match this weekend, should just play themselves. England/Scotland v Ireland/Wales – that match would give Warren Gatland a far better idea of who is playing well and which team he would need to pick to play against the Springboks in two weeks’ time.

You could televise it and get a bigger audience than playing a meaningless game against a provincial side.

Either way, the tour will go ahead – even if the Lions have to dance with themselves.