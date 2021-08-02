| 11.4°C Dublin

Lions must look in the mirror after second Test loss if they are to save series in South Africa

Tourists played their part in an awful spectacle and sweeping changes are now needed to wrest back momentum

British and Irish Lions' Jack Conan makes a break during the second Test of their clash with South Africa at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile Expand
Tadhg Furlong of the Lions as his team-mate Jack Conan looks on during the second Test at Cape Town Stadium Expand

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

We are repeatedly told that this is the pinnacle of rugby. Saturday’s second Test was like reaching the top of Everest and seeing the rubbish left by a hundred years of climbers.

If this is the best the sport has to offer, then it is in deep trouble. So too are a Lions side that floundered as the Springbok storm raged around them. They’re clinging to a lifeboat and no one is coming to save them.

Solutions to their myriad of problems will need to come from within. They chose not to point the finger at the referee in the aftermath of the loss, retaining the high moral ground that Rassie Erasmus gleefully ceded with his antics last week.

