Lions must look in the mirror after second Test loss if they are to save series in South Africa

We are repeatedly told that this is the pinnacle of rugby. Saturday’s second Test was like reaching the top of Everest and seeing the rubbish left by a hundred years of climbers.

If this is the best the sport has to offer, then it is in deep trouble. So too are a Lions side that floundered as the Springbok storm raged around them. They’re clinging to a lifeboat and no one is coming to save them.

Solutions to their myriad of problems will need to come from within. They chose not to point the finger at the referee in the aftermath of the loss, retaining the high moral ground that Rassie Erasmus gleefully ceded with his antics last week.

The South African director of rugby did his deal with the devil and won; his pre-match deconstruction of the first Test officiating made for an awful, ponderous performance in game two that meant the first half was played at a pedestrian pace and both sides got away with acts of foul play.

Slog

Both halves lasted more than an hour and the first half was a slog full of high shots, cheap shots and shots at goal.

Line-breaks were non-existent, kicking was king and only Conor Murray’s dab ahead for Robbie Henshaw looked close to creating a try but Siya Kolisi just did enough.

The Lions wanted to keep the ball in play high, but the officials let the Springboks dictate a slow tempo.

With the poor pitch cutting up badly, scrum set-ups took an age, there were repeated referrals to the Television Match Official (TMO) Marius Jonker who still made dubious calls and at the end of it all the Lions led 9-6.

Forty minutes from history, they went into the break believing they were on the cusp of something special. By the end, that belief had been beaten out of them by a combination of their own errors and a South African bench that finally lived up to its reputation.

After his boss did plenty of talking in midweek, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber got the strategic battle spot on and his decision to replace No 8 Jasper Wiesse with second-row powerhouse Lood de Jager changed everything.

The Springboks had lost Pieter-Steph du Toit to an injury inflicted by a poor Duhan van der Merwe tackle and their lineout wobbled in his absence, but the decision to send on De Jager meant the ‘Bomb Squad’ was devastatingly effective.

Gatland largely turned the other cheek in the post-match exchanges, but there’s no doubt the Lions won’t be happy with a succession of decisions.

If they are to somehow wrest the momentum of the series back, however, they must focus on themselves and the fact they crumbled under the combined weight of the Springbok pack in that second half.

The entire team is in need of major surgery, there’s an argument for change in every line of the team except for the second-row.

The back-three was atrocious, the midfield couldn’t impose their game as the ball sailed over their heads, the

half-backs were ineffective.

The starting front-row just about held their own, but Mako Vunipola struggled to handle the enormous Frans Malherbe.

The back-row went well in the first half, but faded badly and Jack Conan is under pressure after missing a golden opportunity before half-time.

Ineffective

The bench too was staggeringly ineffective as the game slipped away. And the coaches must take some responsibility for their team getting sucked into trying to play the Springboks at their own game. The Lions lacked invention when they needed to turn the tide.

Gatland has a contingent of experienced, exciting internationals who have been sitting in the stands watching this series from afar.

Jamie George, Liam Williams, Josh Adams, Iain Henderson, Bundee Aki, Adam Beard, Josh Navidi and Hamish Watson could all come into the team with a point to prove and change the way the series has been going. If Wyn Jones is fit, he must start.

For the Springboks, we can expect a quieter week, although we’ve learnt to expect the unexpected from the erratic Erasmus.

They reprised their World Cup final game-plan to devastating effect. Injuries to Pieter-Steph du Toit and Faf de Klerk are concerns, but the make-up of that second-half show of power will give them great succour.

Gatland ruled out aping the hour-long video whinge released by the former Munster coach who could yet face sanction from World Rugby for bringing the game into disrepute.

The governing body has a lot on its hands after a match that was borderline ‘unreffable’ for Kiwi Ben O’Keeffe, who couldn’t help but have Erasmus’s voice ringing in his ears as he ponderously contemplated each and every big decision.

World champions set the tone for the ensuing cycle. Covid-19 has kept the Springboks in cold storage since that night, but Saturday saw them repeat the trick with an awesome display of power after half-time.

It was a reminder of how devastating they can be and a sobering watch for Ireland coach Andy Farrell whose side face the Boks in the World Cup pool in 2023.

That’s a long-term problem; Gatland must find a new team and a new

game-plan in the final week of this strange and ugly series.

If he pulls it off, it would be his greatest achievement.

Rúaidhrí O’Connor’s Lions team to face South Africa in the final Test: E Daly; J Adams, R Henshaw, B Aki, L Williams; O Farrell, A Price; W Jones, L Cowan-Dickie, T Furlong; AW Jones (capt), M Itoje; T Beirne, J Navidi, T Faletau. Reps: J George, M Vunipola, K Sinckler, I Henderson, C Lawes, T Curry, C Murray, A Watson.