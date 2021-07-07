Lions Managing Director reveals some of touring party were not fully vaccinated after positive Covid tests hit camp

Ben Calveley, Managing Director at The British & Irish Lions prior to the Cell C Sharks v British & Irish Lions tour match at Emirates Airline Park. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Lions Managing Director Ben Calveley has revealed that not all of the travelling party are fully vaccinated as he defended the decision to go ahead with tonight's game against the Sharks.

One player and one member of the management team today tested positive for Covid-19, while eight players and six management have been identified as close contacts.

Despite that, tonight's game against the Sharks goes ahead with the blessing of the Medical Advisory Group.

However, Warren Gatland has been forced into wholesale changes with Ireland stars Conor Murray and Tadhg Beirne amongst those who have been forced to drop out of a 23-man squad that only has one back on the bench - Finn Russell.

The 37 members of the squad and the backroom team were all offered vaccinations before departure. It is not known whether the two players called up as reserved, Josh Navidi and Adam Beard have been vaccinated.

Calveley defended the integrity of the Lions' bubble despite the breach.

"We are in a secure, tightly controlled bubble environment but what’s absolutely the case and we have seen it in sport around the world is that no bubble is entirely impenetrable," he told Sky Sports.

"That’s why we set up our Medical Advisory Group so we can take advice from the experts whether it is ok to proceed with matches like this. We are really pleased that they have said this is okay to proceed.

"We certainly think it is (a good idea to play tonight). That Medical Advisory Group contains independent virologists and infectious disease experts on that group and their recommendation is that the match can proceed.

"So we see it as a positive that we are showing that we can overcome all the challenges that face us and we are determined to make sure we can put a tour on for the players, the fans and for all of our friends here in South Africa."

Asked if all the players have been fully jabbed, Calveley said: "Nearly all the Lions party have been double jabbed, yes.

"Yes, so there are people in the Lions bubble that haven’t been double jabbed. The vast majority, the very high majority have been double-jabbed."

On the disruption, head coach Warren Gatland said Hamish Watson and Taulupe Faletau will cover the backline positions.

"There's not too much disruption on the forward pack, Finn covers a few positions and if someone has to step up they will," he said.