| 14.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Lions failure on the finer details costly

Bernard Jackman

British and Irish Lions players and staff show their dejected after their third test loss to South Africa at Cape Town Stadium. Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile Expand

Close

British and Irish Lions players and staff show their dejected after their third test loss to South Africa at Cape Town Stadium. Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile

British and Irish Lions players and staff show their dejected after their third test loss to South Africa at Cape Town Stadium. Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile

British and Irish Lions players and staff show their dejected after their third test loss to South Africa at Cape Town Stadium. Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile

I was lucky enough a few years ago to spend some time with Wayne Smith, the former All Black coach, on a self-development trip to New Zealand. The best piece of advice he gave me was this: “Think like a gardener but be able to act like a carpenter.” I had to think about that.

He explained to me I needed to see players as flowers and have that nurturing and caring side, but also be able to be very exact at the right time, have the right tools and raw materials. I had to measure everything correctly and follow the right plan to build your masterpiece. It stayed with me.

Warren Gatland and his management got the ‘gardener’ part right by successfully keeping the players together on this tour, despite the difficulties faced by the shortage of midweek matches, starving players of an opportunity to impress for selection. Then there was the challenge of being locked away in their hotel for six weeks with no distractions.

Most Watched

Privacy