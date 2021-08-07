Lions failure on the finer details costly

I was lucky enough a few years ago to spend some time with Wayne Smith, the former All Black coach, on a self-development trip to New Zealand. The best piece of advice he gave me was this: “Think like a gardener but be able to act like a carpenter.” I had to think about that.

He explained to me I needed to see players as flowers and have that nurturing and caring side, but also be able to be very exact at the right time, have the right tools and raw materials. I had to measure everything correctly and follow the right plan to build your masterpiece. It stayed with me.

Warren Gatland and his management got the ‘gardener’ part right by successfully keeping the players together on this tour, despite the difficulties faced by the shortage of midweek matches, starving players of an opportunity to impress for selection. Then there was the challenge of being locked away in their hotel for six weeks with no distractions.

Despite a huge effort yesterday this series was lost on the ‘carpenter’ side. Details around the attacking game particularly off set-piece attack were poor and never found any weakness in the Boks’ defence — often getting the Lions caught behind the gain line.

Details too around what tools to use in the original squad selection where the decision to leave out Henry Slade, Garry Ringrose and Johnny Sexton affected the ability to get the ball wide and outside that hinge defence that shut down the Lions so effectively.

The back-three selection in the Second Test was costly: you can’t avoid the high ball challenge from the Boks. The understanding is vital that in Test matches building a score is key. Three points is better than none.

Finn Russell kicked four from four but the Lions turned down three opportunities to kick points and each time the Springboks escaped through a variety of means.

Jacques Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus knew that this series wasn’t about bonus points or development — it was about getting the job done and by selecting 37-year-old outhalf Morne Steyn on the bench they had the security blanket if Handre Pollard’s kicking wobbles continued. Steyn delivered.

As a coach when you lose a match as comprehensively as last weekend you have two choices: change the strategy or change the chess pieces. The selection changes Gatland made paid off. The scrum more than held its own and the Welsh pair of Wyn Jones and Ken Owens had huge games. In fact, the Lions had the better of the scrum battle until Wyn Jones’ back gave out.

The Lions may have had some luck in Finn Russell coming on after 11 minutes — he played a key role in what was the best attacking rugby the Lions played in the series. Russell looked to run and pass rather than kick, or when he did kick he kicked accurately to his wings to target the blitz defence. The Lions had fast ball from minute 10 to 40, and looked dangerous.

Russell played flat and was able to zip passes left and right. On the back foot the Boks conceded penalties for offside or breakdown infringements but refused to kick points and only went in at half-time 10-6 up. That was unlikely to be enough given the Boks’ bench. I think the Lions overestimated their ability to hurt South Africa with the maul.

The Owens try came from a trick lineout play to Itoje without a lift at the front and the maul was built and moving forward before the Boks knew what was happening. You only get away with that once and the Boks dealt with the traditional catch and drives after that.

Despite the much-improved attack with Russell’s introduction it’s important to point out the Lions only scored two tries in the three Tests, both from five-metre lineout drives. Yesterday despite an improved attack the Boks defence was still relatively comfortable, and actually got the Lions into trouble a few times.

The big winners from this tour from an Irish point of view were Jack Conan, Tadhg Furlong and Robbie Henshaw, who could easily be player of the series.

But the Springbok coaches, whether you like how they did it or not, proved their worth again. Managing Covid outbreaks, the lack of match practice, referee management/manipulation, clarity around how they play and implementing it over were powerful tools — and their selection each week was logical and effective.