Lions countdown: The ‘brutal’ wait every Irish tour contender is going through

For those in with a shout of making the Lions squad, time will begin to tick that bit slower until Warren Gatland reveals his hand at 12.30 Thursday afternoon.

Most clubs will have organised their training day around the eagerly-anticipated announcement, while for the likes of Leinster, who are on a down day, players will be glued to a screen one way or another.

There have been all sorts of stories over the years about how players found out they made the cut for the Lions and some of the current Leinster contingent could be about to add their own unique tale to the list.

As Leinster are still in a hotel quarantining following their return from France last weekend, it would certainly be surreal if say Tadhg Furlong and Robbie Henshaw learn their fate in such bizarre circumstances.

With every team in Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales preparing for games this weekend, the Lions squad announcement can come as an unwelcome distraction, particularly for the clubs who will have to deal with the consequences of certain players being left out.

On the flip side, that sort of good news can lift the whole mood within a club, so from that end, coaches will be hoping their players hear their name called out.

Two-time Welsh Lions tourist Jamie Roberts describes the waiting game as “brutal”.

Gatland has already sounded out the interest of 50 or 60 individuals, but with only 36 set to make the plane to South Africa, these are nervy times for the players, who are in the dark as much as those of us on the outside.

“We’re actually on a day off, I guess everyone will be sat at home, or wherever we are in our hotel and just watching it,” Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster explained. “Robin (McBryde, Leinster and Lions forwards coach) will get a bit of an insight. So, I think he’ll have a good idea before Thursday.”

Cards will be kept close to chests, however, because part of the excitement around the Lions is the squad announcement.

Although the players know it’s coming, some will choose to deal with the anxiety in their own unique way, as Iain Henderson did in 2017.

“I knew the squad was going to be announced, I was sitting in my house watching the press conference and the names roll up,” Henderson told the ‘Wind Yer Neck In’ podcast.

“Rewind 15 minutes and I was out cutting the grass. Suzanne (wife) goes, ‘Come in quickly, it’s coming on.’ It was actually incredible, sitting there watching.

“We turned around and just hugged each other. She was like, ‘Aw, that’s so cool, that’s class’, and my phone started going crazy.

“And then I went, ‘Right, I’ve got to go finish the grass here.’ People have joked about it with me before. Like, what sort of inhumane person would leave their lawn half cut, half uncut!

“It was a nice wee moment, I was just out there on my own, pushing the lawnmower going, ‘Flip, that’s nice that it has come together, that’s a nice surprise for the day.’”

Brian O’Driscoll told ‘Off The Ball’ a similarly unconventional story of his experience of finding out he had made the squad in 2013.

“I watched it at home, it just happened that we had a break in schedule,” the ex-Ireland captain recalled.

“But lots of teams will be training (when it's announced). The heartbreaking part is that there is going to be elation and devastation in certain clubs.

“I was glad to watch the 2013 Lions at home with my wife. I stupidly had mine on Sky Plus delay by a minute. I got a text from my sister saying, ‘Get in!’ when Stuart Hogg’s name came up. I was like, ‘Jeez, I didn’t realise she was such a big Stuart Hogg fan’ and then I realised it had been delayed.”

Certain players will be feeling pretty good about their chances of securing their place in the squad, yet for those on the fringes, it can make or break them.

In 2017, Jared Payne got what he admits was a welcome surprise.

“Personally, it came completely out of the blue for me,” the former Ireland international and current Ulster defence coach said.

“It was a pretty awesome ride to tell you the truth. I was lucky enough to be among all the team when it came through so I got to celebrate it with them and it was pretty special.”

In Limerick, the Munster hopefuls will be keeping their fingers crossed, but defence coach JP Ferreira insists it is business as usual.

“There hasn’t been much talk about it, but we just carry on with our normal business, we focus on the Rainbow Cup and what will be, will be.

“Hopefully we’ll have a couple of lads in the squad, which will be great for Munster and for Ireland.”

That’s a feeling which will be shared in all four provinces tomorrow, as Ireland hopes for a strong representation on this summer’s trip to South Africa.