Lions could face the Sharks for the second time in four days as tourists look for contingencies

The Sharks could play the Lions for the second time in four days on Saturday night as the tourists try and work out contingencies to keep their tour on the road.

Originally, Warren Gatland's side were supposed to play the Bulls in Pretoria this weekend but that game was postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak in the South African franchise's camp.

Then, the Lions were beset by infections of their own yesterday when a pair of positive tests threatened the original fixture against the Sharks, with Gatland making drastic late changes to his squad in order to allow the match to go ahead.

The Lions hammered the Durban-based side 54-7 on Wednesday night and would expect to run up another big score if the two teams were pitted together again with such a short turnaround.

According to multiple reports in South Africa, the game will be confirmed if the Lions' latest round of PCR tests come back clear.

They may yet reschedule their match against the Bulls for later in the tour.

South Africa have also been dealing with their own Covid-19 outbreak that claimed their fixture against Georgia which was scheduled for Friday night. The entire Springboks squad is currently isolating after a raft of positive tests including head coach Jacques Nienaber.

It remains to be seen whether the Lions game against South Africa 'A' can go ahead considering the 'A' side will largely be drawn from the 48-man Springboks squad.