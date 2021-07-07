Lions clash with Sharks this evening to go ahead despite Covid crisis

Lions head coach Warren Gatland looks on during the British and Irish Lions captain's run at Emirates Airline Park

The Lions' second match in South Africa will go ahead tonight despite the confirmation that one of the team management tested positive for Covid-19 earlier today.

Two players are self-isolating as a result of the case and the match kick-off time was put back to 7pm.

The Lions players have been isolating in their bedrooms all day as a result of the case and have been tested to ensure it is safe for the match to go ahead.

The news that the match will go ahead came through at 5.15, meaning the Lions and the Sharks are now making the 40-50 minute journey to Ellis Park now where the match will take place behind closed doors.

Iain Henderson captains the Lions for the first time, with Bundee Aki also in the starting line-up, while Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan and tour captain Conor Murray are on the bench.

News that the game will go ahead will come as a major relief to the players whose opportunities to impress have been reduced as a result of the game against the Bulls on Saturday being postponed as a result of a Covid outbreak in the Bulls' camp.

South Africa's preparations have also been severely disrupted because of the pandemic, with the squad in isolation after 12 cases were confirmed on Tuesday.

Their fixture against Georgia, who also have an outbreak, on Friday has been cancelled.