Lions chairman confirms South African tour to proceed as planned this summer

The Lions tour to South Africa will go ahead this summer (David Davies/PA)

This summer's Lions tour to South Africa is set to go ahead as planned, ending months of speculation about the make-up of the series.

Despite reports that the tour could be moved to the UK and Ireland, the Lions committee, in conjunction with the South African union, are to press ahead with plans to tour the home of the reigning world champions.

Time, logistics and expense are understood to have been at the heart of the decision not to move to tour to the northern hemisphere.

“After reviewing information relating to the various contingency scenarios being considered, I can confirm that the board’s intended position is for the Tour to go ahead as scheduled in South Africa in 2021,” said Jason Leonard, chairman of the Lions.

“We acknowledge that there is a significant amount of work still to be undertaken to deliver a robust Covid-19 countermeasure plan to ensure a successful, safe and uninterrupted Tour. SA Rugby will have our full support to help implement this plan.”

It remains to be seen if supporters will be permitted to attend the games in South Africa, as the country continues to attempt to get to grips with Covid-19.

SA Rugby and the Lions will continue to work with relevant South African Government departments to ascertain the latest guidance on Covid-19 countermeasure planning for major sporting events and will communicate any updates as soon as it is possible to do so.

The Lions are due to begin their tour against the Stormers in Cape Town on July 3, as they ramp up preparations towards a three-Test series against the Springboks on July 24 in Johannesburg, July 31 in Cape Town, before the finale in Johannesburg on August 7.

However, Mark Alexander, President of the SA Rugby, has said the original tour schedule was subject to review.

“We appreciate the Lions’ faith and share their desire to see a safe and successful tour,” said Alexander.

“We have been in regular contact with our government to make that a reality against the backdrop of the pandemic and its predicted progression over the coming months.

“There are serious financial implications for SA Rugby, should the event take place without any supporters in attendance, and we cannot ignore that in our considerations. But we are determined that the eventual outcome will deliver the best occasion and experience for players, supporters and our commercial partners.”

The Lions Test match against Japan at Murrayfield on June 26 is also set to continue as scheduled.

