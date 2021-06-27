Lions beware - Springboks are a different beast when performing in their backyard

The most controversial incident in recent Lions history was the spear tackle that ended Brian O’Driscoll’s tour in New Zealand in 2005. The tourists called a press conference around midnight in their team hotel, a few hours after the game, to reveal the full court press.

Tony Blair’s former advisor Alastair Campbell was on board as spin doctor. Time to earn your corn Alastair. Clive Woodward went into overdrive and the pursuit of All Blacks legend Tana Umaga and Keven Mealamu was on.

The incident itself was shocking, but the inescapable — which became increasingly obvious with each passing hour — was that the Kiwis would sooner confess to crimes against humanity than admit liability on this one. So any sanction for the pair of boys was never on the cards.

As for a credible apology, well that might have looked like weakness. Umaga did say that of course you’d be sorry for anyone who got hurt in action. “These things happen in the game of rugby,” he said. Not anymore they don’t.

There will be red cards all over the gaff in South Africa on this tour. And for misdemeanours compared to the crime committed on that miserable night in Christchurch.

In a country where Covid has settled in for the long haul there is a huge health and safety cloud hanging over the schedule. There is a lot that can go wrong off the field. Combined with the risks of not completing the 80 minutes on it the scale of this challenge is unique for all concerned.

Let’s start with the referees. The field was narrowed with the unavailability of Romain Poite and Angus Gardner. Nic Berry will referee the first Test, in Cape Town, with Ben O’Keefe and Mathieu Raynal handling the second and third Tests respectively, in Johannesburg. Before we even get to that point there will be blood in the water as the Lions wade through the provincial programme.

Anyone who has dealt with the Springboks in their own backyard will tell you of the shift up in gear compared with facing them north of the equator. If that confrontation is in the red of the Lions then it’s a whole new level of physicality. And where there are collisions now there are cards. Former Lions captain Martin Johnson is a man who took a while to adjust to the rigour of rugby played out in front of many cameras. He needed to find boundaries within which he could still beat people up without costing his own team. Looking forward to this tour last week he warned: “A series being won on sending people off or marginal calls is not what it’s about. It’s got to be sensible otherwise it’ll be 13 versus 12. Referees should judge when someone’s taken a shot at someone’s head, rather than an accidental tackle that’s gone a little bit high.”

Johnson’s comments, in the Guardian, was a classic example of a traditional gunslinger struggling with new rules and regs around using live ammunition. The reality is there is a very small window through which common sense is supposed to climb. When you’re dealing with an area of the game already the subject of legal action you need very strict parameters. So common sense finds itself caught in the tiny space.

Johnson is hoping this series won’t be decided by a card flashed for an incident without malice. That misses the point. Rugby has embarked on making the game safer, not cleaning it up. The clean-up started years ago when extra cameras and TMOs changed the behaviour of lads like Martin Johnson.

In this case the line about top flight games being decided by the smallest margins is on the money. If there is one thing Lions defence coach Steve Tandy should be drilling into his players it’s their body height. If they aren’t lowering that before contact they have no chance of reacting to a late change from the ball carrier.

The Lions preparation for this tour has been an improvement on the equivalent four years ago. It’s always an issue, but they got a lot done over 10 days in Jersey. You’d imagine Gregor Townsend took time out to have a look at Benetton’s demolition of the Bulls in the final of the Rainbow Cup.

Yes, holding up the Rainbow Cup to make a positive point is fraught, but the name on the side of the bus was incidental. Rather it was Benetton’s recognition of the zero sum game in front of them. If they didn’t play with a pace and width that put the South Africans under serious stress they would be bludgeoned. There were other factors at play, but going toe to toe with the Springboks over 80 minutes doesn’t look like the way to win the series.

The fly on the wall who brought us Rassie Erasmus’ comments before the World Cup semi-final against Wales — “Let’s f**k them up physically!” — opened a window to the soul of South African rugby. They are not for turning. But if Gregor Townsend’s offensive game gets enough front-foot ball to create lots of points of attack then they are in business.

Giving the Scot the gig in the first place was a statement about what the Lions want to present to the South African defence: a picture hard to read. It becomes more difficult still if the attack has greater numbers. If the Lions want to win they must keep all hands on deck.