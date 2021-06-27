| 9.1°C Dublin

Lions beware - Springboks are a different beast when performing in their backyard

Brendan Fanning

Springboks are a different beast when performing in their backyard

Lions coach Gregor Townsend. Photo: Getty Expand
Brian O'Driscoll after spear tackle against All Blacks in 2005. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Expand

The most controversial incident in recent Lions history was the spear tackle that ended Brian O’Driscoll’s tour in New Zealand in 2005. The tourists called a press conference around midnight in their team hotel, a few hours after the game, to reveal the full court press.

Tony Blair’s former advisor Alastair Campbell was on board as spin doctor. Time to earn your corn Alastair. Clive Woodward went into overdrive and the pursuit of All Blacks legend Tana Umaga and Keven Mealamu was on.

The incident itself was shocking, but the inescapable — which became increasingly obvious with each passing hour — was that the Kiwis would sooner confess to crimes against humanity than admit liability on this one. So any sanction for the pair of boys was never on the cards.

